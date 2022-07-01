VHS Learning Offers Free Online Teaching Methodologies Course for Chinese Language Teachers in Summer 2022

Full scholarships available for 100 teachers; registration deadline July 12

To promote the global development of online Chinese language courses for high school students, VHS Learning and Chinese Plus will host a four-week professional development course for Chinese language teachers this summer — with full scholarships for 100 teachers available on a first-come, first-served basis.

VHS Learning's Online Teaching Methodologies (OTM) course will take place from July 13 to August 9, 2022. The registration deadline is July 12. Chinese language teachers from the United States and around the world are invited to apply for the scholarships. There is no charge for the application or the training.

Teachers with U.S. high school teaching certification can apply at: https://www.vhslearning.org/educators/what-vhs-offers/vhs-learning-teachers?hsLang=en

Teachers without U.S. high school teaching certification can apply at: https://my.vhslearning.org/PublicOTMPDCourseRegistration.aspx

OTM is a graduate-level teacher training program developed by VHS Learning and delivered entirely online. OTM provides teachers with an opportunity to learn key online teaching methodologies, including online education concepts, pedagogy, facilitating effective discussions with students, and online evaluation techniques. Course facilitators provided by VHS Learning are online teachers with extensive teaching experience. To supplement the OTM program, Chinese Plus has invited internationally renowned Chinese teaching experts to provide four webinars.

"Training teachers to teach effectively online has never been more necessary," President & CEO of VHS Learning, Carol DeFuria, stated. "We are excited to partner with Chinese Plus to offer our graduate-level training program to 100 Chinese language teachers, to help them develop an understanding of the unique aspects of online learning, and practice pedagogical skills so students have quality educational experiences."

Scholarships for the OTM course are jointly funded by Chinese Plus and VHS Learning. OTM is a paced, asynchronous course that requires daily participation Monday through Friday. Most participants take 10 to 12 hours a week to successfully complete weekly assignments. The program includes collaborative experiences and a group project, and all teachers successfully completing the program will receive a certification of completion and can earn professional development points (PDPs).

About VHS Learning

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with over 25 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. Offering more than 300 unique online courses for high school credit, including Chinese 1 – 3, AP Chinese, courses for credit recovery, and enrichment courses, VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), and Cognia. Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.

