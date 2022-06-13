National Safety Month and EHS Resources for Businesses and Institutions in Puerto Rico

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, which created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), employers have a responsibility to provide a safe workplace for all their employees.



Despite this fact, as recently as 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that there were 4,764 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States, with a worker dying every 111 minutes. BLS also states that private employers reported 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses, including 1,176,340 nonfatal injuries and illnesses that caused a private industry worker to miss at least one day of work, that same year.



To focus attention on the need for safe work environments, the National Safety Council established National Safety Month in 1996. Each year since then, the month-long observance takes place in June. National Safety Month is a time for organizations, companies and individuals to increase awareness of workplace safety and health risks and to make efforts to reduce occupational injuries and deaths.



Weekly topics for this year's National Safety Month include:

Week 1 – Musculoskeletal Disorders

Week 2 – Workplace Impairment

Week 3 – Injury Prevention

Week 4 – Slips, Trips and Falls



“OSHA estimates that employers pay almost $1 billion per week for direct workers' compensation costs,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “This figure doesn't include the many indirect costs also associated with workplace injuries and illnesses. Not only is protecting workers from known and potential hazards the right thing to do, and is required by law, it is also smart financially. National Safety Month is the perfect time for business owners and managers to evaluate their EHS programs and make improvements for the sake of their employees and their bottom line.”



In Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean, Zimmetry Environmental's industrial hygiene and EHS professionals offer consulting, testing, monitoring and training services to safeguard workers and to help keep companies and institutions in regulatory compliance. They also recently sponsored an educational video about National Safety Month that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/ygdLjYfG8z0



To learn more about Zimmetry's industrial hygiene and environmental, health and safety testing, consulting, training and compliance services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



