San Francisco Deputy Sheriff's Association notified SF Mayor to Force SF Sheriff's Office to Increase Hiring

The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association wrote a letter to San Francisco Mayor London Breed and requested that she intervene to force the San Francisco Sheriff's Office to increase hiring.
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 25, 2022
SFDSA President Ken Lomba stated, "We have been advocating for hiring over the last 5 years with Sheriff's Administration. In the last two years the Sheriff's Office has taken salary savings to an all time high, exhausting our deputy sheriff members."
San Francisco Sheriff Miyamoto has told the San Francisco Board of Supervisors that he will expedite the hiring of 75 Deputy Sheriffs this year. Sixty new deputies and fifteen academy trained and/or laterals. The problem with this is more than 75 deputies will have resigned and retired by the end of this fiscal year which will put the Sheriff's Office in a further negative.
To operate the San Francisco Jails, it requires 423 deputy sheriffs. Currently the jail staffing is minus approximately 130 deputy sheriffs. This is not the only staffing shortage at the San Francisco Sheriffs' Office, the Field Operations Division which is primarily patrol and government building law enforcement is approximately 50 deputy sheriffs short. At the same time the managers and supervisors from sergeant to sheriff are nearly 100% staffed. During Sheriff Miyamoto's term the amount of supervisors' positions have increased, and field operation positions have increased. Both of those increases had negatively impacted the staffing within the San Francisco Jails.
The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association asked Mayor London Breed to intervene to increase deputy sheriffs in the San Francisco Jails.
