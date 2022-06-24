TEKLYNX Named Winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Top Supply Chain Projects

This award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their barcode label software solutions and industry-leading customer support, was selected as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects award for 2022 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

"We are grateful to Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this award and recognition of the work we do to solve our customers' labeling challenges and provide the best customer support along the way," said Doug Niemeyer, President and General Manager at TEKLYNX Americas. "Collaborating with companies of all sizes to implement barcode label design, print automation, and enterprise label management solutions that help make supply chains work is what we're all about."

TEKLYNX received this award for how the implementation of CODESOFT label design software and SENTINEL print automation solution helped Entertainment Earth—an online retailer and wholesaler of licensed collectibles—cut the time from label design to print by 75%, allowing employees to spend time on other value-added activities.

With Entertainment Earth's past labeling environment, the process took hours or even days to design and print labels. With just three employees managing 33,000 assorted products, they needed a barcode labeling solution that could: enable the flexibility needed for custom label designs, integrate seamlessly with their SQL database, reduce the time employees spend from design to print, and automatically trigger label print jobs from their ERP system. TEKLYNX was eager to help Entertainment Earth accomplish its labeling goals and provide reliable customer support throughout the transition process, so they could continue their distribution seamlessly.

"The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "But, the core reason today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability."

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to SDCExec.com to learn more.

