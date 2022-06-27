Author Miriam Lasnata-Quarles' new book "Dori's Seashell" is a sweet story of sorrow, comfort, and change for a young girl embarking on a momentous adventure

Recent release "Dori's Seashell" from Page Publishing author Miriam Lasnata-Quarles is a poignant and beautifully illustrated children's book following an anxious young girl on a life-changing journey. Dori is unhappy to be leaving her island and all she has ever known; will she grow to see the promise of a new beginning with her family in their new home?

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miriam Lasnata-Quarles, a retired early childhood and elementary school teacher with a lifelong passion for books and writing presently residing with her husband, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has completed her new book "Dori's Seashell": a gently evocative story for young readers.

Dori finds herself on a plane with her sisters, flying away from her pretty island in pursuit of a better life for them. Tightly holding onto the seashell she has taken with her on their journey, fear, sorrow, and anger fill her heart as she realizes that she may never see her home again.

Published by Page Publishing, Miriam Lasnata-Quarles' engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

