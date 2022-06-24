North America Education Apps Market Research Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Duolingo, McGraw-Hill Education, Age of Learning and Others

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Education Apps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Application, and Delivery Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Education Apps Market is expected to grow from US$ 6,678.82 million in 2020 to US$ 38,705.81 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2028.



The major stakeholders in the North America education apps market ecosystem are education app developers and end users. Further, the demand for education apps is driven by the factors such as technological advancements and the increasing trend of online classes. Duolingo Inc.; IXL Learning; McGraw Hill Education, Inc.; Photomath, Age of Learning, Inc. among others are some of the major education app developers in the North America education apps market ecosystem.



Based on type, the North America education apps market is segmented into language and subject learning, game-based learning, digital library, and others. The North America education apps market based application, is segmented into Upto K-12, higher education, corporate, and individual. Based on delivery type, the North America education apps market is bifurcated into digital and phygital.



The increasing number of educational institutes, schools, universities, and business schools, along with the growing focus on the technology sector and significant initiatives by the government from several economies, are the factors augmenting the demand for digital education that drive the education apps market growth. In addition, growing initiatives from the government to enhance the education system, the rising trend for the adoption of digitalization, and the increasing middle-income class's disposable income are the prominent factors that upticks the market demand.



The organic and inorganic developments done by education app developers are leading to North America education apps market growth. For instance, in January 2022, Age of Learning expanded its 'Age of Learning School Solutions' mastery programs by the launch of 'My Reading Academy', a learning solution for young children. It has gamed-based learning sessions so that the child feels engaged and interested.



The current learning analytics landscape dramatically expanded, especially for higher education. When students engage in gamified events, they can learn and practice better. Gaming features help create a fun and productive learning experience for learners. The implementation of gamification is most widespread in e-learning platforms meant for K-12 level students. According to an article published by Education World in December 2019, STEPapp had launched Gamified Learning EdTech app intending to revolutionize K-12 education in North America Education Apps Market growth.



Further, since the introduction of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) into education, the class learning experience has undergone a tremendous transformation in the North America Education Apps Market. While VR provides a built reality, AR provides a real image with an improved view. Thus, a surge in the integration of virtual reality, augmented reality, and gamification technologies across educational institutions offers better academic results, creating demand for education apps to support their implementation, thereby generating opportunities for the future growth of education apps developers throughout the North America education apps market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Education Apps Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America Education Apps Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Adoption of E-learning across Institutions

5.1.2 Implementation of BYOD in Enterprises and Educational Institutions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Presence of Free Education Apps

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of Immersive Learning with Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Gamification

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of Phygital Learning Model

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. North America Education Apps Market - North America Market Analysis



7. North America Education Apps Market Analysis - By Type



8. North America Education Apps Market - By Application



9. North America Education Apps Market - By Delivery Type



10. North America Education Apps Market - Country Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Duolingo

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Age of Learning, Inc

Houghton Mifflin Harcourtz

IXL Learning

Arcademics

Breakout EDU

ELSA, Corp

Photomath

XtraMath

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abdaz9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets