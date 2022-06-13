Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Blue Frog Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Comau and Diligent Robotics

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market (2022-2027) by Offering, Robot, Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is estimated to be USD 7.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 38.32 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.1%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Industries, F&P Personal Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Harman International, IBM, Intel, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Rethink Robotics, SoftbankXilinx,, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The report analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Adoption of Robots for Personal Use, Automation and mainly in Healthcare Industry

4.1.2 Support to Such Robots from Governments Worldwide

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Absence of Standardized Regulations to Prevent Risks Associated With Networked and Autonomous Robots

4.2.2 Reluctance to Adopt New Technologies

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Focus on Developing Robots with Special Application Cases

4.3.2 Increasing Aging Population Worldwide Boosting the Demand for AI-based Robots for Elderly Assistance

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Developing Ai to Help Robots Make Better Decisions and Make Them Safe for Humans

4.4.2 Long Time to Commercialize Robots and High Maintenance Cost



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software



7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Robot

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Service Robots

7.2.1 Ground

7.2.2 Aerial

7.2.3 Underwater

7.3 Industrial Robots

7.3.1 Traditional Industrial Robots

7.3.2 Collaborative Industrial Robots



8 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Computer Vision

8.3 Context Awareness

8.4 Machine Learning

8.5 Natural Language Processing



9 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premise



10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Agriculture

10.3 Education & Entertainment

10.4 Healthcare Assistance

10.5 Industrial

10.6 Law Enforcement

10.7 Military & Defence

10.8 Personal Assistance & Care giving

10.9 Public Relations

10.10 Research & Space exploration

10.11 Security & Surveillance

10.12 Stock Management



11 Americas' Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 ABB Industries

16.2 Alphabet

16.3 Blue Frog Robotics

16.4 Boston Dynamics

16.5 Comau

16.6 Diligent Robotics

16.7 F&P Personal Robotics

16.8 FANUC

16.9 FRANKA EMIKA

16.10 Hanson Robotics

16.11 Harman International

16.12 IBM

16.13 Intel

16.14 jibo

16.15 KUKA

16.16 LG Electronics

16.17 Microsoft

16.18 Neurala

16.19 Pal Robotics

16.20 Promobot

16.21 Rethink Robotics

16.22 Softbank

16.23 Staubli

16.24 Xilinx



17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6md3b2

