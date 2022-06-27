Acutus Medical Announces FDA Clearance, Commercial Launch of AcQCross™ Line Extension Compatible with Watchman™ Delivery System

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus") AFIB, an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced the commercial launch of an expanded suite of left-heart access products to now include the AcQCross™ Qx system for use with the TruSeal (TM) and FXD(TM) delivery system for the Watchman™ LAAC Device.
Gaining access to the left atrium requires physicians to cross the septum, a multi-step process that often involves the exchange of wires and needles while trying to achieve the proper angle and location on the septum. AcQCross is the first and only transseptal system engineered with an integrated needle and dilator to reduce these exchanges. US Left-atrial appendage closure procedures are expected to total over 50,000 in 2022, according to the Millennium Research Group. With this clearance, Acutus now offers sheath-compatible transseptal access devices that cover 409,000 electrophysiology and structural heart procedures in the US.
"Crossing the septum at the proper location is important when doing any left-sided heart procedure, but it can be especially critical to the success of delivering Watchman to the left atrial appendage," said Dr. Tom Waggoner, DO, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, RPVI, Director, Structural Heart Program and Cardiovascular Research, Tucson Medical Center, Tucson, Arizona. "With AcQCross, I can easily reposition without withdrawing or exchanging needles or wires, so its new compatibility with Watchman has made my procedures much safer for my patients and far more efficient for me and my team."
AcQCross features an array of catheters that are length-, diameter- and tip-matched and designed to lock into the hub of market-leading sheaths used in the vast majority of left-heart procedures, including delivery of the Watchman. With the expanded product offering, physicians can utilize AcQCross with their preferred sheaths during virtually any left-heart access procedure.
"The AcQCross system provides interventional cardiologists and electrophysiologists with unique benefits of broad compatibility with market-leading access sheaths while also enhancing procedure versatility and workflow," said David Roman, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Acutus Medical. "The expanded AcQCross product line allows us to bring this innovative technology to a wider range of procedure categories that should drive sustained growth in this portfolio."
AcQCross and its entire line of catheters are commercially available in the United States. For more information, visit www.acutusmedical.com/us/.
About Acutus Medical
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.
Sale of Left-Heart Access Portfolio to Medtronic
On April 27, 2022, Acutus announced a definitive agreement to sell its left-heart access portfolio to Medtronic. Under the terms of the agreement, Medtronic will make an upfront cash payment to Acutus of $50 million upon the initial closing of the transaction, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including expiration or early termination of all applicable waiting periods (and any extensions thereof) under applicable antitrust laws, and the closing of the Company's debt refinancing, as well as contingent consideration payments over time based on the achievement of certain milestones and future sales.
Follow Acutus Medical on: Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
US Media Contacts
Levitate
(260) 408-5383
acutus@levitatenow.com
Investor Contact
Caroline Corner
415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.