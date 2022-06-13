Pitney Bowes SendPro 360 Achieves FedRAMP Security Authorization to Begin Offering Secure Cloud Services to Federal Agencies

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI, a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it has achieved U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for the SendPro 360TM solution, its next-generation sending and receiving platform. The FedRAMP authorization is testament to Pitney Bowes firm commitment to the security of data within its SendPro 360 platform and sustained dedication to its federal government clients. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is the sponsoring agency for Pitney Bowes.
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Buyers benefit from the reassurance that cloud services adhere to a common set of security standards as authorized by the federal government.
The sending and receiving cloud platform from Pitney Bowes provides federal government clients with secure access to a suite of powerful technologies. These include inbound and outbound mailing software like PitneyShip TM and PitneyTrack TM and comprehensive analytics across the platform. The solutions are some of the very first shipping technologies listed in the FedRAMP marketplace, which simplifies and standardizes access to secure technologies for federal agencies. These FedRAMP services will be provided directly by the dedicated Pitney Bowes Federal Team based in Washington, DC.
"This FedRAMP authorization demonstrates the deep levels of investment, innovation and robust security that are integral to our next-generation sending and receiving platform and services," said Jason Dies, EVP and President, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. "Securing this prominent standard marks our unwavering commitment to our government clients. We are grateful for the support of the Department of Veterans Affairs, our sponsor throughout the process."
The authorization was achieved following a robust two-and-a-half year process during which Pitney Bowes was required to demonstrate specific standards of cloud security and commitment to government agencies for its sending and receiving software platform. The Department of Veterans Affairs, as sponsoring agency, provided counsel and guidance throughout the process. With this authorization for SendPro 360, Pitney Bowes joins an impressive list of FedRAMP authorized companies that includes IBM, Google and Microsoft.
FedRAMP was established in 2011 to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. It drives agencies to embrace cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes PBI is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005150/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.