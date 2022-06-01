Wayfair Professional Celebrates Winners of 7th Annual Tastemaker Awards

Six New Design Tastemakers Recognized for Excellence and Innovation By Panel of Leading Industry Judges

Wayfair W, one of the world's largest destinations for the home, announced today that its business program, Wayfair Professional named the winners of the 7th annual Wayfair Professional Tastemaker Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation in commercial and residential design. The six new winners were selected based on the quality, creativity, and ingenuity of their completed projects by this year's leading industry judges: Lila Allen, senior editor of Architectural Digest PRO; Joe Nahem, AD100 designer and founding partner of Fox-Nahem Associates; and Hadley Keller, digital director of House Beautiful.

Defining Space + Style won the 2022 Tastemaker Award for Best Outdoor Design, extending sweeping views into an open-aired dining patio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thousands of submissions were received for this year's contest, with just one winner selected for each of the following six categories: Best Commercial Design, Most Dramatic Renovation, Best Bathroom Design, Best Residential Design, Best Outdoor Design, and Most Effective Use of Color.

"The 2022 Tastemakers Award winners reflect the innovation and evolution of the industry, showcasing the breadth of the incredible work our members are doing every day," said Margaret Lawrence, vice president of Wayfair Professional. "We're thrilled with the judges' selection of this year's winners and are proud to introduce their projects as the very best of what Wayfair Professional members can accomplish."

The 2022 Wayfair Professional Tastemaker Award Winners are as follows:

6 Thirty Decor won Best Commercial Design for transforming a rental house into a vacation-worthy escape with a relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic

for transforming a rental house into a vacation-worthy escape with a relaxed yet sophisticated aesthetic JennaRae Interiors won The Most Dramatic Renovation by converting an outdated camper into an elevated glamper that maximizes square footage with versatile pieces and crisp colors

by converting an outdated camper into an elevated glamper that maximizes square footage with versatile pieces and crisp colors Defining Space + Style won Best Bathroom Design for rejuvenating an en suite bathroom into a spa-worthy space

for rejuvenating an en suite bathroom into a spa-worthy space The Munro Project won Best Residential Design by turning a primary bedroom into a sumptuous retreat with warm geometric touches and a feature wall

by turning a primary bedroom into a sumptuous retreat with warm geometric touches and a feature wall Defining Space + Style won Best Outdoor Design for extending sweeping views into an open-aired dining patio

for extending sweeping views into an open-aired dining patio House of Hoffmann Interiors won Most Effective Use of Color by designing a spunky green ceiling in a vibrant and inspiring home office

"From an RV that went from shaggy to chic, to a luxury outdoor retreat which extends the beauty of its environment, our Tastemaker Award judges saw inspired submissions full of fresh creativity," continued Lawrence. "We always look forward to championing the latest group of winning designers and firms, representing the year's strongest Wayfair Professional Tastemakers."

The Wayfair Professional Tastemaker Awards first launched in 2015 and has received thousands of submissions for consideration with only 37 designers and firms named as winners, a prestigious group hand-selected by design industry experts. The 2022 winners will receive $1,000 to shop across Wayfair and its family of brands, along with promotion of their winning design across key Wayfair Professional marketing channels.

To read more about each winning design, visit the 2022 Wayfair Professional Tastemaker Awards page. To sign up for a business account and learn more about Wayfair Professional, visit wayfairprofessional.com.

