Tiderock Companies Pursing Development Opportunities in Puerto Rico

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), TDRK in conjunction with our partnership with RealTex Development, is evaluating multiple development opportunities in Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane's Irma and Maria, and as such the Department of Housing Puerto Rico along with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development have developed multiple capital programs designed to provide homes for Puerto Rico's housing demand. These programs with total budgets nearing five billion dollars and include Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
RealTex has over 30 years of experience in developing affordable housing projects and Tiderock's expertise in public private partnerships provide an experienced and capable combined team to work with qualified local partners to execute projects.
Of the dozen locations which we surveyed on a recent trip, we have begun due diligence on 4 projects to include senior housing, low income multi-family housing, and single family housing projects.
About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a diversified investment and advisory services company, specializing on real estate, land development, infrastructure, public-private partnerships and private equity with over 30 years of experience. Tiderock Companies, Inc. TDRK is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.
