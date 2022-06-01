LBank Exchange Will List Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) on June 1, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) on June 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IRT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 1, 2022.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/126088_519426ecf4b0d98f_001full.jpg
As a multi-purpose token launchpad platform, Infinity Rocket allows users to simplify the launch and promotion of any projects on the blockchain with its IT and marketing services, which includes project idea and management, branding, token/NFT launching, wallet listing, and more. Its native token Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Infinity Rocket
Infinity Rocket is the multi-purpose platform that allows users to simplify the launch and promotion of any projects on the blockchain. Once connected to Infinity Rocket Platform, users will get a unique data asset, which enables a real value creation through user generated events, lead captures, marketing promotions and much more. The platform will be providing promotional services for token launch. All of the assistance will be billed based on the commission from the generated net profit, and all Infinity Rocket Launchpads that will be listed on DEX Exchanges will be promoted by the platform.
There are several IT and marketing services provided by Infinity Rocket, including providing a simple start in cryptoverse with project idea and management service; branding the projects with logo, style and website designs; providing access to a set of instructions for ensuring the security and privacy of the project; launching any Token or NFT for any purpose; providing Wallet Listing at wallets like SafePal and Trust Wallet; working with completely anonymous clients; and much more.
The team of Infinity Rocket has specialists from different spheres: IT, marketing, SEO, consulting, etc. With an international team includes 12 highly competent specialists in business and science, Infinity Rocket aims to support fundamental projects that enter the cryptocurrency world with the professional, fitted, and elastic marketing approach.
About IRT Token
Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) is the central part of Infinity Rocket Ecosystems. Based on BEP-20, IRT has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens, of which 50% will be burnt. The remaining 1 million tokens are distributed as follows: 30% is provided for exchange liquidity, 10% is allocated to founders and team, another 10% is allocated to advisors, 30% is reserved, and the rest 20% will be used for marketing.
IRT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 1, 2022, investors who are interested in the Infinity Rocket investment can easily buy and sell IRT token on LBank Exchange by then.
Learn More about IRT Token:
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Community & Social Media:
