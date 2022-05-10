New Cybereason Incident Response and Professional Services Subscription Offers Unlimited Incident Response

Professional Services Packaged with Incident Response Create a Holistic Approach to Breach Readiness and Defense

Cybereason, the XDR company, today launched new Incident Response (IR) and Professional Services subscription bundles with services designed to help organizations measure and optimize their security program, packaged with unlimited incident response services that identify, contain and remediate malicious cyber incidents in minutes.

Cybereason IR and Professional Services provide the speed and agility to identify, correlate and contain threats to reduce damages and losses. The Automated Forensics-as-Code (FaC) Engine™ uncovers threat actors' activity and intent by parsing and ingesting data from the Cybereason MalOp™ Detection Engine, by enriching it with historical data that provides complete visibility into a security incident.

Cybereason IR and Professional Services provide customers with both continuous and on-demand services tailored to the needs of their business. The bundles include:



Global Threat Intelligence - provides attacker insights, trends and adversary information to more effectively combat attacks.

Professional Services - assesses and reviews infrastructure to identify known weaknesses frequently abused by attackers to help fortify organization's security posture.

Incident Response - reveals all instances of adversarial activity and provides remediation across the entire organization.

‘Our new IR and Professional Services are designed to enable organizations to more effectively evaluate their infrastructure and identify vulnerabilities to allow customers to fortify their security posture against today's sophisticated attacks,' said Piotr Wojtyla, Head of IR and Services, Cybereason.

