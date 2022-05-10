New Business Phone App Making Phone Automation Possible—RingPlan

Quite possibly the next evolution in phone technology, phone automation has the potential to change the way businesses use their phones. RingPlan President Jake Hansen discusses business automation and shows us his latest business phone app that does just that.

A growing Southern California VoIP provider is changing the way people use their phones, adding business automation to their suite of services.

Quite possibly the next evolution in phone technology, phone automation is set to change the way people communicate, according to company President, Jake Hansen.

Fresh off its 2019 release, the new RingPlan business phone app is already shaking things up; introducing a new phone automation library, available with all enterprise plan subscriptions.

The new RingPlan Sidecar is a configurable library of functions users can string together to create their own custom automation sequences, tools that can be used to solve a variety of problems.

Users can create up to 48 custom sequences, which can be launched at any time to perform a variety of time-saving tasks, triggered with only the push of a button.

"It's the first time that advanced automation functionality is made available like this."

—Jake Hansen, President

LEARN MORE ABOUT RINGPLAN SIDECAR HERE

Hansen is no stranger to innovation, directly managing his own development team to create and launch this cloud-based phone system in 2019.

Having previously run a phone and internet company, ZTelco, Inc. since 2004, Hansen would use his experience managing customer support to create something beyond expected.

He developed an entire unified communications platform.

More than a phone system, Jake Hansen would come to develop an entire business suite with features comparable to some of the largest providers in America.

In the case of automation, until more is seen on the market, RingPlan seems to be beyond compare.

So far, the RingPlan platform has come to include services such as VoIP phone service, video conferencing, business text messaging, and digital fax services, with more reportedly in development.

In the case of automation, Hansen can't wait to see what customers do with the provided tools.

Users can create and save sequences using any combination of functions that include dial, pause, transfer, conference, merge, hangup, keypress, hold, and send a message.

Example Sequence:

Dial [phone number] > Wait [time] > Keypress [number] > Wait [time] > Keypress [number]

"Imagine if you often find yourself performing the same phone tasks, how much time can you save by reducing that down to one button?" asks Hansen.

"Now imagine extending that to your entire team," he concluded.

As businesses continue to look for ways to automate their business processes, phone automation may become an attractive tool to explore.

RingPlan is offering live and video demonstrations for interested parties along with a deal for 2 free months of service for new customers as of the writing of this article.

LEARN MORE ABOUT RINGPLAN SIDECAR HERE

Businesses & Media with questions about phone automation can reach out to RingPlan agents directly at demos@ringplan.com or at 833-RINGPLAN.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18663470.htm