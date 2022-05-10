Physician Reveals How to Use STRESS to Lower Stress

D. Terrence Foster's tips are timed to Mental Health Month in May

ATLANTA , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Institute of Health, mental illnesses affect tens of millions of American adults each year, and only half of those affected receive treatment. During the first year of the pandemic alone, the WHO reported a 25 percent increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression around the globe. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the time is right for sharing practical suggestions on how to deal with stress, including using it as a positive influence.

Just as he does in his best-selling, multi-award-winning book, The Stress Book: 40-Plus Ways to Manage Stress & Enjoy Your Life, D. Terrence Foster, M.D., has insights to share on understanding stress as well as 40-plus ways to prevent and manage stress from dominating lives and making people ill.

Dr. Foster's practice centers on people with high levels of stress, and he speaks from the perspective of someone whose job and lifestyle are magnets for stress.

In an interview, he can talk about:

How to use STRESS to lower stress

Rampant stress and the impact it has on society

Tips for squashing stress

The role gratitude can play in stress reduction

A new mental disorder diagnosis called Abstract Kidnapping Disorder (AKD), whose treatment can reduce domestic violence and save lives.

Praise for The Stress Book

"A highly readable and clear-eyed guide to tackling daily anxieties." —Kirkus Reviews

"Foster delivers the perfect book for our stressful times. I like the comprehensive approach he gives his readers, with many takeaways and actionable tips." — Tammy Ruggles, reviewer, Reader Views

About the Author

D. Terrence Foster, M.D., graduated from The Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, New York, and has been practicing medicine for more than 25 years. He is board-certified in pain and physical medicine and rehabilitation. He is the author of three best-selling books: Foster's Opioid Addiction Classification Status Guide, The Opioid Epidemic Consumers and Healthcare Guide, and his latest, The Stress Book: 40-Plus Ways to Manage Stress & Enjoy Your Life.

Contact: D. Terrence Foster, M.D., (678) 237-1080

Email 335993@email4pr.com

Website: www.dterrencefoster.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-reveals-how-to-use-stress-to-lower-stress-301542691.html

SOURCE D. Terrence Foster