Makers Nutrition Wins GRAND Globee® Trophy in the 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards

Makers Nutrition Named Winner in the Globee® Awards 9th Annual 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Makers Nutrition announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards and business ranking lists, has named Makers Nutrition's executives and team winners in the 9th Annual 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize individuals, teams, and departments in sales, marketing, customer success, and operations.

The Globee® Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards is the world's premier recognition program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, organizations, products, and services.

Makers Nutrition received the following titles in this year's program:

1. Grand Award

2. (Gold) Maverick of the Year – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano

3. (Gold) Customer Service and Success Leadership of the Year – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano

4. (Gold) Most Valuable Business Development Professional During the Pandemic – Director of Sales and Business Development Robert Driscoll

5. (Gold) Most Valuable Customer Service Professional During the Pandemic – Executive Administrative Assistant Jillian Musumarra

6. (Gold) Most Valuable Sales Professional During the Pandemic – Senior Account Executive Salvatore Ciaccio

7. (Gold) Most Valuable Response by Sales Team During the Pandemic

8. (Silver) Achievement of the Year in Sales

"It's an honor to be recognized as an industry leader by the Globee Awards, especially for our efforts during the pandemic," said Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano. "This further validates our position as a company poised to successfully overcome the challenges and setbacks faced by organizations today. We humbly believe that our clients are in good hands with the level of commitment and dedication we put forth when handling their manufacturing, designing, packaging, and fulfillment services, and we look forward to continued success for both our clients and Makers Nutrition."

More than 50 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process and their average scores determined the 2022 award winners.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, & Operations Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking manufacturer for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.

