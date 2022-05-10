CTI BioPharma Announces Presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC today announced one poster presentation from the Company's pacritinib program at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago and virtually, June 3-7, 2021.
The details of the poster presentation are as follows:
Abstract Title: Risk-adjusted safety analysis of pacritinib (PAC) in patients (pts) with myelofibrosis (MF)
Abstract Number: 7058
Session Name: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant
Session Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022
Presentation Time: 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET)
Presenter: Dr. Naveen Pemmaraju
About Pacritinib
Pacritinib is an oral kinase inhibitor with activity against wild type Janus Associated Kinase 2 (JAK2), mutant JAK2V617F form and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3), which contribute to signaling of a number of cytokines and growth factors that are important for hematopoiesis and immune function. Myelofibrosis is often associated with dysregulated JAK2 signaling. Pacritinib has higher inhibitory activity for JAK2 over other family members, JAK3 and TYK2. At clinically relevant concentrations, pacritinib does not inhibit JAK1. Pacritinib exhibits inhibitory activity against additional cellular kinases (such as CSF1R and IRAK1), the clinical relevance of which is unknown.
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product VONJOTM (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.
