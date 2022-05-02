4Front Ventures Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

PHOENIX, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
- Hall of Flowers Palm Springs: May 4-5, 2022
The Company will host a booth for the duration of the trade show, showcasing 4Front's suite of brands, including a new live resin line as well as the latest products from Island Cannabis Co. 4Front's exhibit will be located at Arena Booth B116 and will be open to conference attendees.
- Canaccord Genuity 2022 US Cannabis Symposium: May 11, 2022
Andrew Thut, 4Front's Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a company presentation for conference attendees on Wednesday, May 11 at 8:00am ET on Presentation Track 4. Management will also host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.
- The Jefferies Conference - NYC Cannabis Summit: June 2, 2022
Mr. Thut will be available to host one-on-one and small group meetings on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one investor meeting, please contact 4Front's Investor Relations team at IR@4frontventures.com.
4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ((FFNT) ((FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated "Mission Dispensaries" and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit www.4frontventures.com.
