Demand for Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 1,036.7 Million Mark, at 8.7% CAGR Growth By 2028 | IVF Industry Trends, Value, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market By Type (Conventional IVF, IVF with ICSI, IVF with Donar Eggs, Others), By Cycle (Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycle), By Product (Equipment, Sperm Analyzer Systems, Imaging Systems, Ovum Aspiration Pumps, Micromanipulator Systems, Incubators, Gas Analyzers, Laser Systems, Cryosystems, Sperm Separation Devices, IVF Cabinets, Anti-vibration Tables, Witness Systems, Other Equipment, Reagents & Media, Cryopreservation Media, Embryo Culture Media, Ovum Processing Media, Sperm Processing Media, Accessories), By End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Cryobanks, Research Institutes), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market size & share was worth around USD 628.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,036.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.7% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What is In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)? How big is the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market?

Report Overview:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) allows reproduction technology to be used in real life, allowing couples to produce children who would otherwise have difficulty doing so naturally. Increased sedentary lives and bad habits have resulted in an increase in impotency and other fertility disorders all over the world, driving up demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF), which is advanced fertility clinics that may cure reproductive issues.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 628.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,036.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Rocket Medical plc (UK), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), FERTIPRO NV(Belgium), and Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands), among others Key Segment By Type, Cycle, Product, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market: Dynamics

Growth in Median Age of First Time Mothers

In vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures are seeing an increase in multiple regions owing to rising the availability and popularity of them. Supportive government initiatives to boost the establishment of fertility clinics will also propel in vitro fertilization (IVF) market growth through 2028. Increasing medical tourism across the world will also positively impact the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market potential.

However, the high costs associated with in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures will act as a restraining factor for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market potential and the expected to follow the same trend through 2028.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in shuttering of multiple fertility clinics and induced a major negative trend for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market. Lockdown restrictions resulted in a drop in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures and also had a negative impact on the upcoming surgeries which were canceled by couples due to economic and social stability in the world in the pandemic era.

Strict lockdown regulations caused the closure of multiple IVF clinics and this led to a major drop in IVF procedures performed across the world but this is expected to change in the post-pandemic era as the world returns to normal and fertility clinics open with full access to people and return of economic stability.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is segregated based on type, product, cycle, end-user, and region. Based on cycle, the global market is distinguished into Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, and Fresh Donor IVF Cycle. The technical textile sub-segment is anticipated.

The fresh non-donor segment is anticipated to account for a major market share and is projected to be a dominant segment through the forecast period. high success rates and ease in the implantation process are major factors favoring the growth of this segment and boosting in vitro fertilization (IVF) market growth potential through 2028.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic generated a severe negative trend for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market, erasing all of the market gains earned in previous years. The pandemic engulfed the world in lockdown limitations and highly unexpected economic scenarios, causing many changes in lives and decisions around the world and altering the way our world runs. Strict lockdown laws forced the closure of a number of IVF facilities, resulting in a significant decline in the number of IVF procedures performed around the world, plunging the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market into an unknown abyss. It not only affected surgeries during this time period, but it also resulted in the cancellation of many procedures scheduled by couples, having a far-reaching impact on the market.

As the entire globe goes back to normal and multiple in vitro fertilization (IVF) centers resume normal operations, the market's negative trend is expected to fade. Rising economic strength is also considered to have a positive impact on the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market growth in the post-pandemic period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market include -

The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)

Cook Group (US)

Vitrolife (Sweden)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Genea Limited (Australia)

IVFtech ApS (Denmark)

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US)

The Baker Company Inc. (US)

Kitazato Corporation (Japan)

Rocket Medical plc (UK)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US)

ZEISS Group (Germany)

FERTIPRO NV (Belgium)

Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.7%.

The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market was valued at around USD 628.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,036.7 million, by 2028 in terms of revenue.

By End-User, the fertility clinics segment is expected to have a positive outlook, as governments around the world are emphasising on the establishment of these clinics in order to ensure public health and awareness of fertility in order to increase the birth-rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is likely to be the most profitable market for the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) industry over the forecast, with a variety of variables contributing to this trend, according to the prediction.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Industry?

What segments does the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

The market for in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the Asia Pacific region will see a dominant outlook over the forecast period and will majorly be driven by the rising number of in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures in this region. The rise in demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) in this region will also be driven by supportive government initiatives, an increasing number of fertility clinics, rising availability, and popularity of in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures, etc.

India and China are anticipated to be highly lucrative markets for in vitro fertilization (IVF) companies owing to the high population and rising medical tourism in these nations.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. a leading provider of precision instruments announced that it got the FDA approval for the commercialization of its new ready to use medium by GYNEMED GM501 that will be used to wash human oocytes and embryos for in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures in the United States and Europe regions.

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Conventional IVF

IVF with ICSI

IVF with Donar Eggs

Others

By Cycle

Fresh Non-donor IVF Cycles

Frozen Non-donor IVF Cycles

Frozen Donor IVF Cycles

Fresh Donor IVF Cycle

By Product

Equipment

Sperm Analyzer Systems

Imaging Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Micromanipulator Systems

Incubators

Gas Analyzers

Laser Systems

Cryosystems

Sperm Separation Devices

IVF Cabinets

Anti-vibration Tables

Witness Systems

Other Equipment

Reagents & Media

Cryopreservation Media

Embryo Culture Media

Ovum Processing Media

Sperm Processing Media

Accessories

By End-User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Cryobanks

Research Institutes

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



