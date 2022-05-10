Goldin Unveils Historic Collection of Iconic Game-Used Basketball Jerseys & Sneakers from the Game's Biggest Stars

Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwayne Wade & Lebron James Game-Worn Items Headline May Elite Auction at Goldin

Ultra-Rare Trading cards, Ticket Stub from Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game, 73-74 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar NBA Player of the Year Trophy & More than 700 Other Items Up for Auction

Goldin unveils the most historic set of game-used NBA jerseys and sneakers ever compiled for its May Elite Auction that opened this week. The auction features items worn by the NBA's biggest stars in some of the most notable games in the history of basketball.

The game-used items up for sale include:

"This a historic sale for the industry because never before have there been so many culturally relevant pieces of NBA history available in this way," said Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. "As we watch the games of young stars in the playoffs this year, we also expect jerseys from these icons of the game to break a number of records."

In addition to the marquee game-used NBA items, the May Elite Auction also features hundreds of sports cards including ultra-rare and valuable rookies and autos from Steph Curry, Jordan, Kobe, Lebron and many more. These include a 2009-10 Panini Absolute Memorabilia NBA Logo Stephen Curry Signed Logoman Patch Rookie Card (1/1), a 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractors LeBron James Rookie Card, a 1999 Upper Deck Final Floor Autograph Michael Jordan Signed Relic Card (#1/1), two 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Gold Luka Doncic Signed Patch Rookie Cards, a 2004-05 UD Trilogy 1-2-3 Combo Clearcut Autographs #JBJ LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan Multi-Signed Card (#09/10), a gem mint 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie Card, a 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractor Kobe Bryant Rookie Card, a 1984-85 Star Michael Jordan Rookie Card and many more.

Other unique basketball items featured in the auction include an authentic ticket stub from Wilt Chamberlain's famous 100-point game on March 2, 1962 and the 1973-74 NBA Most Valuable Player trophy that was awarded to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Goldin Elite Auction is a carefully curated sale of the rarest and most sought-after collectible items across sports, comic books, pop culture, movies, music and more. For the complete list of items, visit: https://goldin.co/buy. Featuring more than 700 items overall, the auction is predicted to snatch industry records when it closes on May 21.

