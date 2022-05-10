Goldin Unveils Historic Collection of Iconic Game-Used Basketball Jerseys & Sneakers from the Game's Biggest Stars

Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwayne Wade & Lebron James Game-Worn Items Headline May Elite Auction at Goldin
Ultra-Rare Trading cards, Ticket Stub from Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game, 73-74 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar NBA Player of the Year Trophy & More than 700 Other Items Up for Auction
Goldin unveils the most historic set of game-used NBA jerseys and sneakers ever compiled for its May Elite Auction that opened this week. The auction features items worn by the NBA's biggest stars in some of the most notable games in the history of basketball.
The game-used items up for sale include:
- 1966 Bill Russell NBA Finals Game 7 Game-Used, Photo-Matched, and Signed Boston Celtics Home Jersey (link and photos)
- 2008 Kobe Bryant Game-Used and Photo-Matched Los Angeles Lakers Road Jersey From NBA Finals Games 1 and 2 (link and photos)
- 2014 LeBron James Game-Used, Signed and Photo-Matched Miami Heat Road Jersey From NBA Finals Game 1 (link and pictures)
- 1997-98 Michael Jordan Eastern Conference Finals Games 3 and 4 Game-Used and Photo-Matched Chicago Bulls Road Jersey (link and pictures)
- 2013 Dwyane Wade Game-Used and Photo-Matched Miami Heat Home Jersey From NBA Finals Game 2 (link and pictures)
- 2008 Bryant Photo-Matched Team USA Blue Jersey (link and photos)
- 2002 Jordan Signed Wizards Home Jersey (link and photos)
- 1995 Jordan Double-Signed Nike Air Jordan Sneakers (link and photos)
- 2009 Kobe Sneakers From Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 (link and pictures)
- 2013 LeBron Game-Used, Signed, and Inscribed Nike 10 Sneakers From Game 5 of NBA Eastern Conference Finals (link and pictures)
- 1971-72 Julius Erving Photo-Matched Virginia Squires Debut Jersey From Rookie Season (link and pictures)
"This a historic sale for the industry because never before have there been so many culturally relevant pieces of NBA history available in this way," said Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. "As we watch the games of young stars in the playoffs this year, we also expect jerseys from these icons of the game to break a number of records."
In addition to the marquee game-used NBA items, the May Elite Auction also features hundreds of sports cards including ultra-rare and valuable rookies and autos from Steph Curry, Jordan, Kobe, Lebron and many more. These include a 2009-10 Panini Absolute Memorabilia NBA Logo Stephen Curry Signed Logoman Patch Rookie Card (1/1), a 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractors LeBron James Rookie Card, a 1999 Upper Deck Final Floor Autograph Michael Jordan Signed Relic Card (#1/1), two 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Gold Luka Doncic Signed Patch Rookie Cards, a 2004-05 UD Trilogy 1-2-3 Combo Clearcut Autographs #JBJ LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan Multi-Signed Card (#09/10), a gem mint 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie Card, a 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractor Kobe Bryant Rookie Card, a 1984-85 Star Michael Jordan Rookie Card and many more.
Other unique basketball items featured in the auction include an authentic ticket stub from Wilt Chamberlain's famous 100-point game on March 2, 1962 and the 1973-74 NBA Most Valuable Player trophy that was awarded to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The Goldin Elite Auction is a carefully curated sale of the rarest and most sought-after collectible items across sports, comic books, pop culture, movies, music and more. For the complete list of items, visit: https://goldin.co/buy. Featuring more than 700 items overall, the auction is predicted to snatch industry records when it closes on May 21.
About Goldin:
Goldin is the leading collectibles marketplace. Founder Ken Goldin has sold more than $1.5 billion in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history, and pop culture. The company routinely sets records for the most expensive trading cards and other memorabilia ever sold. Lifelong collectors and new hobbyists alike trust Goldin because the company professionally authenticates everything it sells. Goldin is the official auction partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, The Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. Learn more at goldin.co, and on Twitter and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006353/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
