Global Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market to 2027 - by Service Area, Vehicle Type, Platform and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area, By Vehicle Type, By Platform, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online automotive repair and maintenance service market is projected to register a formidable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.
The growth can be attributed to the rising production and sales of automobiles and the growing number of platforms providing automotive repair and maintenance services. Besides, increasing penetration of smart devices and the internet are contributing to the expanding consumer base for automotive repair and maintenance services, which is boosting their market growth. Increasing ownership of vehicles with rising disposable income across emerging as well as developed regions are supporting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market.
Hefty investments by market players to develop innovative solutions and the launch of more advanced solutions to enhance convenience and comfort are boosting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market. Market players are investing in R&D initiatives to provide high-quality and reliable repair and maintenance services, which is anticipated to boost their market growth.
Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe, owing to the growing environmental awareness and stringent norms by the government, are attracting customers to avail the automotive repair and maintenance service without visiting the store physically, which is attributing to the market growth. The launch of advanced automotive diagnostic tools and equipment and the rising use of data analysis tools, software, and big data technology to increase the efficiency of vehicles are anticipated to drive the automotive repair and maintenance service market in the coming years.
Years Considered for This Report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global online automotive repair and maintenance market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global online automotive repair and maintenance market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027
- To classify and forecast global online automotive repair and maintenance market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global online automotive repair and maintenance market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global online automotive repair and maintenance market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market
Report Scope:
In this report, global online automotive repair and maintenance service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area:
- Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Parts
- Automotive Body Parts, Tire, Paint, Interior Parts, Glass
- Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance
Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Two-Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- LCV
- M&HCV
Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Platform:
- Website
- App
- Both
Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe & CIS
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Targetone Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Go Mechanic)
- AAMCO Transmissions Inc.
- CARSTAR Franchising, Inc.
- Tuffy Associates Corporation (Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center)
- Christian Brothers Automotive
- Maaco Franchising, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/porelm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006055/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
