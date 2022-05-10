Global Online Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market to 2027 - by Service Area, Vehicle Type, Platform and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area, By Vehicle Type, By Platform, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online automotive repair and maintenance service market is projected to register a formidable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The growth can be attributed to the rising production and sales of automobiles and the growing number of platforms providing automotive repair and maintenance services. Besides, increasing penetration of smart devices and the internet are contributing to the expanding consumer base for automotive repair and maintenance services, which is boosting their market growth. Increasing ownership of vehicles with rising disposable income across emerging as well as developed regions are supporting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market.

Hefty investments by market players to develop innovative solutions and the launch of more advanced solutions to enhance convenience and comfort are boosting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market. Market players are investing in R&D initiatives to provide high-quality and reliable repair and maintenance services, which is anticipated to boost their market growth.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe, owing to the growing environmental awareness and stringent norms by the government, are attracting customers to avail the automotive repair and maintenance service without visiting the store physically, which is attributing to the market growth. The launch of advanced automotive diagnostic tools and equipment and the rising use of data analysis tools, software, and big data technology to increase the efficiency of vehicles are anticipated to drive the automotive repair and maintenance service market in the coming years.

Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global online automotive repair and maintenance market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global online automotive repair and maintenance market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global online automotive repair and maintenance market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market

To identify drivers and challenges for global online automotive repair and maintenance market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global online automotive repair and maintenance market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global online automotive repair and maintenance market

Report Scope:

In this report, global online automotive repair and maintenance service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area:

Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Parts

Automotive Body Parts, Tire, Paint, Interior Parts, Glass

Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance

Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Platform:

Website

App

Both

Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

South America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

Targetone Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Go Mechanic)

AAMCO Transmissions Inc.

CARSTAR Franchising, Inc.

Tuffy Associates Corporation (Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center)

Christian Brothers Automotive

Maaco Franchising, Inc.

