Qualtrics and SAP Partner to Bring More Empathy to the Contact Center

Integration brings advanced speech and text analytics into an intelligent, connected customer service platform to help organizations understand the sentiment, emotion and effort behind every customer interaction

Qualtrics XM, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced a new integration that brings Qualtrics XM Discover's AI and machine learning capabilities into SAP Service Cloud® to help customer service teams resolve customer issues, increase resolution rate and improve customer satisfaction.

Customers today expect companies to respond quickly to their questions and issues across any channel: on social media, they expect a response within an hour; over phone, they expect a resolution within minutes. The stakes are high — over 70% of consumers say that a single contact center interaction permanently impacts how they feel about a brand. Against this backdrop of high expectations and pressure, organizations trying to improve customer service are also struggling with agent turnover.

"Experience Management is foundational for any intelligent and sustainable enterprise, helping them achieve higher levels of customer loyalty," said Ritu Bhargava, President & Chief Product Officer of SAP Customer Experience. "Organizations leveraging the power of SAP Service Cloud and Qualtrics XM Discover can unlock deeper customer understanding, take real-time action to streamline their business processes, ultimately improving the customer experience and increasing life-time value."

"As organizations navigate uncertainty, listening and acting with empathy is more important than ever," said Fabrice Martin, Chief Product Officer of Qualtrics XM Discover. "By bringing XM Discover capabilities to SAP Service Cloud, organizations can uncover unmet expectations and build the products, services, and experiences people want–with speed and scale."

Understand how customers feel about every experience, across any channel

XM Discover will analyze all of the structured and unstructured feedback coming into SAP Service Cloud, including agent notes, support conversations, chat, social media posts and review sites. Using natural language understanding to tune into customer sentiment, as well as the emotion, effort and intent behind every interaction, XM Discover helps organizations understand why customers are reaching out and how they feel about their experiences. XM Discover summarizes and tags every customer interaction, freeing agents to focus on responding to customers instead of on manual, post-call tasks.

Quickly close the loop with customers at scale

By combining operational data from SAP with experience data from Qualtrics in a single platform, organizations will have a 360-degree view of their customers' purchases, interactions, experiences, and feedback over time. This information allows organizations to more efficiently predict retention risks or upsell opportunities, and take action to address issues with individual customers or groups of customers.

Teams can act in real time to orchestrate workflows and alerts by creating new cases within Service Cloud or through an existing integration between SAP Service Cloud and Qualtrics xFlow, a low code/no-code workflow engine.

Availability

The integration will be generally available in the second half of 2022 to SAP Service Cloud and Qualtrics XM Discover customers.

Additional Information

Learn more about SAP Service Cloud and Qualtrics XM Discover.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, a leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business — customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data) — the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005496/en/