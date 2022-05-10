XPEL Reports Record Revenue of $71.9 Million in First Quarter 2022; Revenue Growth 38.6%; Gross Margin 38.6%

XPEL, Inc. XPEL a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Revenues increased 38.6% to a record $71.9 million in the first quarter.

Gross margin percentage improved to 38.6% in the first quarter, a new high for the Company.

Net income grew 14.0% to $7.8 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.25 per share, in the same quarter of 2021.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew 29.6% to $11.9 million, or 16.5% of revenues compared to $9.2 million in first quarter 2021.1

Adjusting for costs associated with the Company's Dealer Conference, which did not occur in 2021 due to COVID-19, EBITDA would have grown 38.2% to $12.7 million or 17.6% of revenues and net income would have grown 23.2% to $8.4 million, or $0.30 per share.

Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, "We delivered a strong first quarter to begin 2022, despite on-going challenges with new car inventory in the US and impacts from COVID-related lockdowns in China. We have taken actions to navigate a unique set of circumstances where we're seeing strong retail demand with simultaneous new car inventory constraints. Despite this unusual environment, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver solid results in coming quarters."

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $20.0 million or 38.6% to $71.9 million as compared to $51.9 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

Gross Margin. Gross margin was 38.6% compared to 35.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $17.7 million, or 24.6% of sales, compared to $9.7 million or 18.8% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income. Net income was $7.8 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share versus net income of $6.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $11.9 million, or 16.5% of sales, as compared to $9.2 million, or 17.7% of sales in the prior year1.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".

XPEL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Product revenue $ 58,097,446 $ 44,931,353 Service revenue 13,766,321 6,934,761 Total revenue 71,863,767 51,866,114 Cost of Sales Cost of product sales 38,193,987 31,546,547 Cost of service 5,953,347 2,033,136 Total cost of sales 44,147,334 33,579,683 Gross Margin 27,716,433 18,286,431 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 6,311,220 3,387,830 General and administrative 11,369,291 6,351,491 Total operating expenses 17,680,511 9,739,321 Operating Income 10,035,922 8,547,110 Interest expense 219,726 52,719 Foreign currency exchange loss 5,126 35,612 Income before income taxes 9,811,070 8,458,779 Income tax expense 2,007,938 1,611,720 Net income 7,803,132 6,847,059 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic 27,612,597 27,612,597 Diluted 27,612,597 27,612,597

XPEL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,595,557 $ 9,644,248 Accounts receivable, net 15,178,627 13,159,036 Inventory, net 74,486,843 51,936,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,749,690 3,671,657 Income tax receivable — 617,141 Total current assets 104,010,717 79,028,246 Property and equipment, net 11,364,205 9,898,126 Right-of-use lease assets 14,443,369 12,909,607 Intangible assets, net 31,977,505 32,732,771 Other non-current assets 851,431 790,339 Goodwill 25,614,110 25,655,428 Total assets $ 188,261,337 $ 161,014,517 Liabilities Current Current portion of notes payable $ 351,674 $ 375,413 Current portion lease liabilities 3,732,825 2,977,794 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 42,357,330 32,914,615 Income tax payable 656,090 — Total current liabilities 47,097,919 36,267,822 Deferred tax liability, net 2,702,639 2,748,283 Other long-term liabilities 2,429,332 2,630,486 Borrowings on line of credit 33,000,000 25,000,000 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 10,790,979 9,830,128 Non-current portion of notes payable — 75,717 Total liabilities 96,020,869 76,552,436 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,612,597 issued and outstanding 27,613 27,613 Additional paid-in-capital 10,651,532 10,581,483 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (685,240 ) (590,446 ) Retained earnings 82,246,563 74,443,431 Total stockholders' equity 92,240,468 84,462,081 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 188,261,337 $ 161,014,517

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Income 7,803,132 6,847,059 Interest 219,726 52,719 Taxes 2,007,938 1,611,720 Depreciation 756,344 383,090 Amortization $ 1,076,466 $ 262,606 EBITDA $ 11,863,606 $ 9,157,194

