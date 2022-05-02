VanEck Announces Launch of Community NFT, First NFT Offered by a Global Asset Manager

Designed to highlight the real-world utility of NFT (non-fungible token) projects, VanEck Community NFT grants holders exclusive and early access to events, research and more.

VanEck is today unveiling an innovative new way for investors and the crypto-curious to join the VanEck crypto community via the launch of the VanEck Community NFT.

This initiative involves the release of 1,000 VanEck NFTs and is designed to showcase the real-world utility inherent in the NFT structure. VanEck, a global leader in the digital assets investment space, finds this utility compelling for the long-term growth story of both this space and the underlying smart contract technology.

Launched on the Ethereum ecosystem, an open source blockchain with smart contract functionality, VanEck Community NFTs are being designed in partnership with NUMOMO, a premier global creative NFT agency. The project will trace the journey of a fictional character, Hammy (modeled after Alexander Hamilton), as he explores the past, present and future of monetary policy and encounters characters that assist him in his missions. 1,000 total NFTs will be divided into three categories: commons (which will total 750), rare (approximately 230) and legendary (approximately 20).

Holders of each NFT will have access to a variety of special benefits, based on the category of NFT they hold, which may include early access to VanEck's digital asset research, exclusive invitations to in-person and virtual events, and much more.

"We've designed the VanEck Community NFT to function like a digital membership card, providing NFT holders with exclusive access to a wide range of events, digital asset research and the insights of an inclusive community of digital assets enthusiasts and investors," said Matthew Bartlett, VanEck Community NFT Co-Founder.

"Since NFTs first emerged as a means to showcase compelling digital art, we haven't overlooked that part of the equation either. Our NFTs will all feature eye-popping 3D avatars and narrative-style videos that will help create a real sense of story and spur discussion, debate and community. Our character ‘Hammy' is going to be an outstanding guide for anyone interested in seeing the past, present and future of finance unfold," added JP Lee, VanEck Community NFT Co-Founder.

The VanEck Community NFTs will be released the week of May 2 via airdrop to the first 1,000 people who sign up here: VanEck Community NFT portal page. To receive an NFT, one must have a crypto wallet address. For those new to the world of crypto and NFTs, VanEck has published a helpful guide that provides a step by step approach to setting one up.1

VanEck partnered with South Korea-based NUMOMO for the NFT project. NUMOMO's core mission is to onboard the next million metaverse users through innovative NFT projects. "We're proud to support VanEck as we explore the cutting-edge world of NFTs together in a very forward-looking way," said Rolf Hoefer, co-founder of NUMOMO. "We love this project, and we love the people we've worked with at VanEck just as much—to do great work, with great people, that's something worth getting up for."

VanEck will be making regular updates around its NFT efforts via Twitter (@vanecknft) and here.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of March 31, 2022, VanEck managed approximately $85.5 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

Important Disclosures

Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included herein.

In consideration of the receipt of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") from VanEck, you represent, acknowledge, accept and agree that:

You received the NFTs as a gift from VanEck. You did not pay any consideration, monetary or otherwise, for the NFTs.

The NFTs are not an investment. Rather, the NFTs are digital memorabilia intended solely for entertainment purposes. As entertainment memorabilia given to you as a gift, the NFTs have no value and are not intended by VanEck to ever have any value. Neither VanEck nor anyone else will take or not take any current or future action that is designed in any way to maintain the value of the NFTs, or to cause their value to grow or increase. You must not attempt to obtain an NFT from VanEck if you view it as an investment.

As a condition of receiving the NFTs, you shall hold the NFTs for your own personal benefit, and you shall not act, and are not acting, on behalf of any other person or entity; except that, if you are an affiliate of an entity or person whose relationship or affiliation you have made VanEck aware of prior to your receiving the NFT, and VanEck consents to your receiving an NFT, you may receive an NFT. You shall not sell, assign, alienate, lease, lend, fractionalize, re-gift, convey or transfer in any way the NFTs (or any interest therein) to any other person or entity, even an affiliate. Any sale, transfer, assignment, or other action covered in the preceding sentence shall be void. You must not attempt to obtain an NFT from VanEck if you plan to sell or transfer it.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only.

Cryptocurrency is a digital representation of value that functions as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value, but it does not have legal tender status. Cryptocurrencies are sometimes exchanged for U.S. dollars or other currencies around the world, but they are not generally backed or supported by any government or central bank. Their value is completely derived by market forces of supply and demand, and they are more volatile than traditional currencies. The value of cryptocurrency may be derived from the continued willingness of market participants to exchange fiat currency for cryptocurrency, which may result in the potential for permanent and total loss of value of a particular cryptocurrency should the market for that cryptocurrency disappear. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by either FDIC or SIPC insurance. Legislative and regulatory changes or actions at the state, federal, or international level may adversely affect the use, transfer, exchange, and value of cryptocurrency.

Investing in cryptocurrencies comes with a number of risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks. In addition, cryptocurrency markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing. There is no assurance that a person who accepts a cryptocurrency as payment today will continue to do so in the future.

Investors should conduct extensive research into the legitimacy of each individual cryptocurrency, including its platform, before investing. The features, functions, characteristics, operation, use and other properties of the specific cryptocurrency may be complex, technical, or difficult to understand or evaluate. The cryptocurrency may be vulnerable to attacks on the security, integrity or operation, including attacks using computing power sufficient to overwhelm the normal operation of the cryptocurrency's blockchain or other underlying technology. Some cryptocurrency transactions will be deemed to be made when recorded on a public ledger, which is not necessarily the date or time that a transaction may have been initiated.

Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication and willingness to bear the risks of an investment and a potential total loss of their entire investment in cryptocurrency.

An investment in cryptocurrency is not suitable or desirable for all investors.

Cryptocurrency has limited operating history or performance.

Fees and expenses associated with a cryptocurrency investment may be substantial.

There may be risks posed by the lack of regulation for cryptocurrencies and any future regulatory developments could affect the viability and expansion of the use of cryptocurrencies. Investors should conduct extensive research before investing in cryptocurrencies.

Information provided by VanEck is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as financial, tax or legal advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell an interest in cryptocurrencies.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

1 VanEck will not be listing or selling any NFTs on trading platforms such as OpenSea.

