Arizona Sonoran Announces Additional High-Grade Copper from Cactus and Completes PFS Drilling Program

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. ASCUASCUF ("ASCU" or the "Company"), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer, announces results from 25 drill holes (30,926 ft | 9,426 m), from its now complete Cactus Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") infill drilling program (see FIGURES & PHOTOS 1 – 8 and TABLE 1 below). The PFS drilling program tightened the drill spacing within the entire integrated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") mine plan, including Cactus East and West and the Stockpile, with the intent of upgrading the Inferred mineral resources to Indicated mineral resources. As a result of tighter drill spacing, data shows an improved resolution of lithological, structural, and mineral zonation controls. Additionally, drilling to support further metallurgical and geotechnical test work was undertaken.

The PFS is expected to be complete by late summer 2022 and will include an updated mineral resource estimate.

Drilling Highlights (please see TABLE 1 below for full set of drilling results)

Drilling improved definition of various host lithologies that potentially affect acid consumption in the heap leaching process. The majority of mineralization is hosted in granite and monzonite porphyry which to date has indicated low acid consumption characteristics ECE-053 200.9 ft. of 1.28% TCu, 0.91% TSol (Enriched – underground) ECE-051 90 ft of 1.56% TCu, 1.45% TSol (Enriched – underground); incl. 40 ft of 2.53% TCu, 2.38% TSol ECW-032 465.7 ft of 0.27% TCu, 0.24% TSol (Oxides – open pit); incl. 104.0 ft of 0.40% TSol ECW-056 462.9 ft of 0.31%TCu, 0.25% TSol (Oxides – open pit) ECW-036 617.0 ft of 0.21% TCu, 0.19% TSol (Oxides – open pit); and 351.0 ft @ 0.37% CuT (Primary) Infill drilling performed within expectations with no significant changes to the global interpretations supporting the previously reported resource model

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO stated, "These positive drilling results support the conversion of mineral resources to the indicated category ahead of our PFS in Q3 as it pertains to the low-grade, bulk tonnage open pit operation at Cactus West and higher-grade underground Cactus East. We expect the drilling will convert a substantial amount of the leachable copper to a maiden probable reserve, which will be used to update the mine plan and associated economics. Each completed critical path item moves us closer to undertaking a Bankable Feasibility Study with Project Financing and ultimately a construction and development decision."

The PFS-level drilling reduced drill spacing to 250 ft within the PEA mine plan and 200 ft within the Stockpile. Drills focused in the north, south and northwest region of the open pit as well as the Cactus East underground. The total program consisted of 79,175 ft (24,133 m) of drilling, with indications that mineralization remains open to the north, and southwest of the pit, with opportunities to further convert mineralization from the underground. A Feasibility level-drilling program consisting of 72,000 ft (21,946 m) is currently underway, including:

60,000 ft (18,288 m) of infill drilling to 125 ft centers within the mine plan area, and

12,000 ft (3,650 m) of planned expansion drilling.

Geological Description

Drilling results in this press release cover the northern and southern infill programs to the Cactus West Deposit and the southern margin of the Cactus East Deposit. Drilling on the southern side of Cactus West intercepted shallow enriched mineralized zones with little to no oxide presence, as interpreted from previous drilling. Mineralization was intercepted from as shallow as 25 ft on the southern side of Cactus West, in proximity to the discovery outcrop, but typically was intercepted from 100 ft depth with low tenor enrichment. Drilling was terminated in primary mineralization characterized as part of the pyrite alteration zone of the porphyry system.

Drilling on the north side of Cactus West intercepted thick low grade continuous oxide mineralization resulting from deeper weathering penetration within a 650 ft (198 m) wide east-west trending fault zone. Enriched mineralization was intercepted at depth prior to the holes being terminated in well mineralized primary mineralization characterized as part of the chalcopyrite-pyrite alteration zone.

Drilling on the south side of Cactus East defines generally the southern extents of mineralization due to the geometry of the Cactus East horst block being truncated by the south and basement faults on the south side. Thick high grade enriched mineralization was intercepted in holes ECE-051 and ECE-053 with little to no oxide and/or primary mineralization. Holes were terminated in the basement fault closing off mineralization at depth.

TABLE 1: Drilling Highlights

Hole Zone Feet Metres CuT TSol Pit

Area From To Length From To Length % % CACTUS EAST ECE-

051 oxide 1,585.0 1,624.0 39.0 483.1 495.0 11.9 0.33 0.32 N/A enriched 1,646.7 1,656.0 9.3 501.9 504.7 2.8 2.86 2.85 enriched 1,697.0 1,787.0 90.0 517.2 544.7 27.4 1.56 1.45 incl 1,697.0 1,737.0 40.0 517.2 529.4 12.2 2.53 2.38 primary 1,787.0 1,894.0 107.0 544.7 577.3 32.6 0.62 0.05 ECE-

052 enriched 1,626.0 1,653.3 27.3 495.6 503.9 8.3 0.36 0.35 enriched 1,673.0 1,702.4 29.4 509.9 518.9 9.0 0.56 0.56 enriched 1,754.0 1,780.3 26.3 534.6 542.6 8.0 1.10 1.00 ECE-

053 enriched 1,659.2 1,681.8 22.6 505.7 512.6 6.9 0.76 0.75 enriched 1,740.5 1,755.2 14.7 530.5 535.0 4.5 0.74 0.72 enriched 1,812.5 2,013.4 200.9 552.5 613.7 61.2 1.28 0.91 CACTUS WEST ECW-

030 enriched 151.5 354.2 202.7 46.2 108.0 61.8 0.28 0.27 South incl 151.5 213.0 61.5 46.2 64.9 18.7 0.60 0.59 ECW-

031 oxide 1,319.0 1,349.0 30.0 402.0 411.2 9.1 0.28 0.25 NE enriched 1,482.3 1,487.5 5.2 451.8 453.4 1.6 1.61 1.60 enriched 1,570.5 1,689.0 118.5 478.7 514.8 36.1 0.55 0.48 incl 1,588.0 1,600.8 12.8 484.0 487.9 3.9 0.93 0.83 and 1,629.0 1,639.0 10.0 496.5 499.6 3.0 1.68 1.68 primary 1,689.0 1,828.6 139.6 514.8 557.4 42.6 0.30 0.06 ECW-

032 oxide 289.0 349.0 60.0 88.1 106.4 18.3 0.20 0.14 North oxide 410.3 876.0 465.7 125.1 267.0 141.9 0.27 0.24 incl 420.0 524.0 104.0 128.0 159.7 31.7 0.43 0.40 and 634.0 686.0 52.0 193.2 209.1 15.8 0.58 0.47 oxide 1,026.0 1,052.0 26.0 312.7 320.6 7.9 0.16 0.16 enriched 1,052.0 1,078.0 26.0 320.6 328.6 7.9 0.34 0.27 primary 1,078.0 1,367.7 289.7 328.6 416.9 88.3 0.34 0.07 ECW-

033 oxide 294.0 461.0 167.0 89.6 140.5 50.9 0.34 0.26 North incl 395.0 455.0 60.0 120.4 138.7 18.3 0.53 0.41 oxide 523.7 652.0 128.3 159.6 198.7 39.1 0.28 0.25 oxide 739.9 1,101.0 361.1 225.5 335.6 110.1 0.22 0.19 incl 747.5 761.0 13.5 227.8 232.0 4.1 0.59 0.47 and 1,029.0 1,075.0 46.0 313.6 327.7 14.0 0.44 0.38 oxide 1,151.0 1,241.0 90.0 350.8 378.3 27.4 0.14 0.13 oxide 1,281.0 1,327.0 46.0 390.4 404.5 14.0 0.52 0.44 primary 1,327.0 1,418.0 91.0 404.5 432.2 27.7 0.35 0.04 ECW-

034 oxide 376.2 406.0 29.8 114.7 123.7 9.1 0.41 0.34 North oxide 702.3 716.5 14.2 214.1 218.4 4.3 0.57 0.55 enriched 801.4 815.0 13.6 244.3 248.4 4.1 0.87 0.83 oxide 861.0 889.8 28.8 262.4 271.2 8.8 0.85 0.80 incl 877.3 884.0 6.7 267.4 269.4 2.0 2.71 2.70 enriched 1,066.3 1,160.0 93.7 325.0 353.6 28.6 0.42 0.31 incl 1,123.0 1,160.0 37.0 342.3 353.6 11.3 0.66 0.57 oxide 1,160.0 1,264.0 104.0 353.6 385.3 31.7 0.49 0.45 incl 1,160.0 1,173.0 13.0 353.6 357.5 4.0 2.84 2.64 enriched 1,297.7 1,347.0 49.3 395.5 410.6 15.0 0.69 0.63 incl 1,297.7 1,317.0 19.3 395.5 401.4 5.9 1.24 1.14 ECW-

035 oxide 343.0 413.0 70.0 104.5 125.9 21.3 0.24 0.15 NW oxide 576.4 671.0 94.6 175.7 204.5 28.8 0.20 0.18 enriched 704.0 719.0 15.0 214.6 219.2 4.6 0.80 0.77 oxide 867.0 887.0 20.0 264.3 270.4 6.1 0.17 0.16 oxide 998.5 1,008.0 9.5 304.3 307.2 2.9 0.23 0.21 ECW-

036 oxide 396.0 1,013.0 617.0 120.7 308.8 188.1 0.21 0.19 NW incl 739.0 800.7 61.7 225.2 244.1 18.8 0.32 0.30 and 906.0 936.0 30.0 276.1 285.3 9.1 0.49 0.47 enriched 1,013.0 1,092.0 79.0 308.8 332.8 24.1 0.37 0.23 primary 1,092.0 1,443.0 351.0 332.8 439.8 107.0 0.37 0.04 incl 1,108.0 1,251.0 143.0 337.7 381.3 43.6 0.49 0.05 ECW-

037 oxide 477.0 515.0 38.0 145.4 157.0 11.6 0.21 0.14 NW oxide 652.0 732.0 80.0 198.7 223.1 24.4 0.15 0.13 oxide 796.3 848.0 51.7 242.7 258.5 15.8 0.25 0.23 oxide 868.0 888.0 20.0 264.6 270.7 6.1 0.19 0.15 oxide 918.0 938.3 20.3 279.8 286.0 6.2 1.32 1.10 incl 926.0 938.3 12.3 282.2 286.0 3.7 2.07 1.71 ECW-

038 oxide 547.0 1,003.0 456.0 166.7 305.7 139.0 0.19 0.15 NW incl 987.0 1,003.0 16.0 300.8 305.7 4.9 0.13 0.12 oxide 1,043.0 1,113.0 70.0 317.9 339.2 21.3 0.15 0.13 enriched 1,113.0 1,132.0 19.0 339.2 345.0 5.8 0.22 0.13 primary 1,132.0 1,449.7 317.7 345.0 441.9 96.8 0.18 0.02 ECW-

039 oxide 105.0 115.0 10.0 32.0 35.1 3.0 0.67 0.57 South enriched 275.0 360.0 85.0 83.8 109.7 25.9 0.26 0.19 incl 275.0 285.0 10.0 83.8 86.9 3.0 0.54 0.53 primary 360.0 450.6 90.6 109.7 137.3 27.6 0.15 0.04 ECW-

040 oxide 693.0 773.3 80.3 211.2 235.7 24.5 0.32 0.29 NW oxide 1,097.0 1,115.5 18.5 334.4 340.0 5.6 0.51 0.48 enriched 1,175.0 1,229.0 54.0 358.1 374.6 16.5 0.55 0.48 primary 1,229.0 1,287.0 58.0 374.6 392.3 17.7 0.22 0.03 ECW-

041 oxide 1,266.7 1,345.0 78.3 386.1 410.0 23.9 0.76 0.68 NE incl 1,277.0 1,330.0 53.0 389.2 405.4 16.2 1.01 0.91 enriched 1,484.0 1,563.0 79.0 452.3 476.4 24.1 0.92 0.87 incl 1,484.0 1,532.8 48.8 452.3 467.2 14.9 1.35 1.31 primary 1,563.0 1,948.0 385.0 476.4 593.8 117.3 0.37 0.03 incl 1,797.0 1,937.0 140.0 547.7 590.4 42.7 0.49 0.04 ECW-

046 enriched 207.0 227.0 20.0 63.1 69.2 6.1 0.15 0.14 South enriched 249.1 289.3 40.2 75.9 88.2 12.3 0.38 0.38 enriched 359.0 427.8 68.8 109.4 130.4 21.0 0.45 0.43 incl 373.0 383.0 10.0 113.7 116.7 3.0 0.81 0.80 primary 467.0 607.0 140.0 142.3 185.0 42.7 0.23 0.03 ECW-

047 oxide 25.0 105.0 80.0 7.6 32.0 24.4 0.17 0.06 South oxide 155.0 250.0 95.0 47.2 76.2 29.0 0.18 0.10 enriched 310.0 480.0 170.0 94.5 146.3 51.8 0.21 0.17 primary 480.0 537.0 57.0 146.3 163.7 17.4 0.10 0.03 ECW-

048 enriched 150.0 255.0 105.0 45.7 77.7 32.0 0.30 0.29 South incl 160.0 200.0 40.0 48.8 61.0 12.2 0.44 0.44 enriched 290.0 400.0 110.0 88.4 121.9 33.5 0.19 0.16 primary 400.0 500.0 100.0 121.9 152.4 30.5 0.15 0.02 ECW-

049 enriched 295.0 350.0 55.0 89.9 106.7 55.0 0.26 0.20 South primary 350.0 400.0 50.0 106.7 121.9 50.0 0.22 0.03 ECW-

050 oxide 80.0 155.0 75.0 24.4 47.2 75.0 0.18 0.12 South enriched 200.0 260.0 60.0 61.0 79.2 60.0 0.28 0.19 incl 240.0 260.0 20.0 73.2 79.2 20.0 0.55 0.44 primary 260.0 400.0 140.0 79.2 121.9 140.0 0.15 0.01 ECW-

054 oxide 523.1 563.0 39.9 159.4 171.6 12.2 0.20 0.17 NW oxide 591.6 615.0 23.4 180.3 187.5 7.1 0.68 0.62 oxide 640.0 870.0 230.0 195.1 265.2 70.1 0.35 0.32 incl 640.0 668.0 28.0 195.1 203.6 8.5 0.76 0.72 oxide 942.0 962.0 20.0 287.1 293.2 6.1 0.15 0.11 oxide 992.0 1,082.0 90.0 302.4 329.8 27.4 0.17 0.17 enriched 1,082.0 1,145.0 63.0 329.8 349.0 19.2 0.40 0.31 incl 1,115.5 1,145.0 29.5 340.0 349.0 9.0 0.59 0.41 primary 1,145.0 1,350.0 205.0 349.0 411.5 62.5 0.36 0.04 ECW-

055 oxide 564.1 602.5 38.4 171.9 183.6 11.7 0.31 0.23 NW oxide 867.0 897.0 30.0 264.3 273.4 9.1 0.59 0.57 oxide 947.0 1,027.0 80.0 288.6 313.0 24.4 0.15 0.13 oxide 1,077.0 1,155.5 78.5 328.3 352.2 23.9 0.19 0.18 enriched 1,176.7 1,227.0 50.3 358.7 374.0 15.3 1.01 0.96 incl 1,176.7 1,186.0 9.3 358.7 361.5 2.8 3.79 3.60 primary 1,227.0 1,600.0 373.0 374.0 487.7 113.7 0.32 0.03 ECW-

056 oxide 191.0 222.0 31.0 58.2 67.7 9.4 0.30 0.22 North oxide 331.1 794.0 462.9 100.9 242.0 141.1 0.31 0.25 incl 413.0 463.5 50.5 125.9 141.3 15.4 0.47 0.40 and 616.0 646.0 30.0 187.8 196.9 9.1 0.57 0.53 and 733.6 754.0 20.4 223.6 229.8 6.2 0.86 0.80 enriched 794.0 863.0 69.0 242.0 263.0 21.0 0.21 0.19 oxide 1,029.0 1,049.0 20.0 313.6 319.7 6.1 0.11 0.09 oxide 1,069.0 1,093.0 24.0 325.8 333.1 7.3 0.13 0.12 enriched 1,139.4 1,217.0 77.6 347.3 370.9 23.7 0.24 0.23 primary 1,217.0 1,490.4 273.4 370.9 454.3 83.3 0.39 0.04 Incl 1,369.0 1,467.0 98.0 417.3 447.1 29.9 0.52 0.05

Intervals are presented in core length; are drilled with dip angles between 55 degrees and 90 degrees. CE Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.5% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching in the case of Oxide and Enriched material for an underground or to provide typical average grades in the case of Primary material. All CE holes were terminated in Primary mineralization or the basement fault. CW Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.1% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching in the case of Oxide and Enriched material for an open pit, or to provide typical average grades in the case of Primary material. All CW holes were terminated in Primary mineralization. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones.

Table 2: Drill Information

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip ECW-030 390,384.9 62,311.2 1,444.2 458.0 190 -60 ECW-031 391,396.1 64,622.1 1,462.3 1,828.6 240 -45 ECW-032 389,089.1 65,053.9 1,457.7 1,367.7 140 -53 ECW-033 389,087.8 65,051.4 1,457.6 1,418.0 142 -46.5 ECW-034 389,545.9 65,362.2 1,464.3 1,347.0 140 -45 ECW-035 388,913.1 64,805.0 1,454.2 1,008.0 135 -45 ECW-036 388,818.6 64,892.0 1,454.3 1,443.0 135 -56 ECW-037 388,733.6 64,552.6 1,450.3 938.3 130 -45 ECW-038 388,563.6 64,361.4 1,447.5 1,449.7 110 -67 ECW-039 389,756.5 62,131.7 1,432.0 450.6 0 -90 ECW-040 388,509.0 64,206.9 1,446.1 1,287.0 114 -50 ECW-041 391,041.8 65,109.6 1,470.5 1,948.0 235 -46.5 ECW-046 389,627.5 62,023.7 1,434.1 607.0 0 -90 ECW-047 390,243.2 61,890.0 1,437.8 537.0 0 -90 ECW-048 390,213.6 62,148.0 1,434.9 500.0 0 -90 ECW-049 390,496.7 62,317.4 1,445.2 400.0 0 -90 ECW-050 391,126.6 61,970.4 1,448.5 400.0 0 -90 ECW-054 388,562.4 64,366.4 1,447.7 1,350.0 100 -55 ECW-055 388,572.8 64,183.8 1,444.3 1,600.0 100 -46 ECW-056 389,379.9 65,275.9 1,465.0 1,490.4 148 -54 ECW-040 388,509.0 64,206.9 1,446.1 1,287.0 114 -51 ECW-041 391,041.8 65,109.6 1,470.5 1,948.0 235 -47 ECE-051 392,614.8 65,015.0 1,510.0 1,956.0 0 -90 ECE-052 392,483.6 64,515.5 1,488.0 1,871.4 0 -90 ECE-053 391,991.5 64,400.0 1,487.4 2,035.2 0 -90

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline's quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

