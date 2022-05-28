HMTV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. and Encourages HMTV Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. ("Hemisphere") HMTV on behalf of the company's current shareholders.

On May 9, 2022, Hemisphere announced that it had agreed to be acquired by its controlling stockholder, Gato Investments LP ("Gato"), a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight"), at a price of $7.00 per share. Notably, prior to a recent decline in value, shares of Hemisphere's stock traded at over $7.00 per share as recently as January 2022. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Hemisphere's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to Hemisphere shareholders, and whether Hemisphere's directors have breached their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose all material information about the proposed transaction to investors.

Hemisphere shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

