DEA Delays MMJ Clinical Trials MS and HD, yet FDA Issues Dozens of CBD Warning Letters

DEA Fails It's Congressional Mandate To Facilitate FDA Marijuana Clinical Trials & Pharmaceutical Development For Suffering Patients
PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Attorneys representing the MMJ biopharma conglomerate, a federal cannabis cultivation license applicant, filed a petition in federal court today, citing that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is taking too long to issue a determination for its application.
The company is further requesting "declaratory and injunctive relief" as a result of the DEA's violation of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) for the DEA's "unreasonable delay in determining the outcome of its applications for registration for marihuana manufacturing and importing for it pending FDA sanctioned clinical trials."
Yet this week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration( FDA) issued warning letters to dozens of companies for selling products labeled as containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC) in ways that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. This action is the first time the FDA has issued warning letters for products containing delta-8 THC. Delta-8 THC has psychoactive and intoxicating effects and may be dangerous to consumers. The FDA has received reports of CBD adverse events experienced by patients who have consumed these products, meanwhile the DEA drags its heals on legitimate scientific research to validate public health and safety.
Delta-8 THC is one of over 140 cannabinoids produced in the Cannabis plant that MMJ Biopharma Labs has studied in the lab. Concentrated amounts of delta-8 THC are typically manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and have psychoactive and intoxicating effects. Products containing delta-8-THC are available in varying forms, including but not limited to candy, cookies, breakfast cereal, chocolate, gummies, vape cartridges (carts), dabs, shatter, smokable hemp sprayed with delta-8-THC extract, distillate, tinctures, and infused beverages.
Dr. Elio Mariani, CEO of MMJ BioPharma Cultivation stated"In addition to addressing the illegal marketing of delta-8 THC products as unapproved treatments for medical conditions or other therapeutic uses, the FDA officials said in their release that the warning letters also cite violations related to the misbranding of drugs-such as not including adequate directions for use-and the addition of delta-8 in food products. MMJ proceed according to federal law to substantiate our claims by results of eventual FDA approved clinical trials.
Duane Boise, President and Founder of MMJ BioPharma continued that" the DEA has been an impediment to the much needed scientific research to validate efficacy by FDA. Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease clinical trials of the cannabis derivatives of our medicines are on hold. We have completed our manufacturing of our gelatin capsule pill only to be stonewalled by the DEA in our process."
Tim Moynahan, chairman of MMJ further stated "MMJ continues its process of scientific drug
development and discovery by FDA protocols for the development processes, developing our intellectual
property portfolio and following the DEA regulatory manufacturing guidelines.
CONTACT:
Sara Parker
media@mmjih.com
203-231-8583
SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings
https://www.accesswire.com/700718/DEA-Delays-MMJ-Clinical-Trials-MS-and-HD-yet-FDA-Issues-Dozens-of-CBD-Warning-Letters
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.