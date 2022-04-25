Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award

OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 70 companies have won the 2021 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
"Union Pacific is honored to partner with companies that share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals and, in the process, the protection of the environment. This award recognizes the work these companies do every single day to prevent releases and safeguard the communities where we all live and work," said Jacque Bendon, vice president-Industrial, Marketing and Sales.
Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections.
The 2021 Pinnacle Award winners are:
Aeropres Corporation
El Dorado Chemical Co.
Afton Chemical Corporation
EnLink Midstream
American Synthetic Rubber
ExxonMobil
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Foremark Performance Chemicals
Arkalon Ethanol LLC
FutureFuel Chemical Company
Arkema Inc.
Gibson Energy
ASHTA Chemicals Inc.
HELM US CORP
Berryman Chemical Inc.
Howard Energy Partners
BP
Indorama Ventures
Buckeye Pipeline Company
INEOS Oxide
CALAMCO
International Chemical Company
Cargill Inc.
Irving Oil Limited
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Itafos Conda LLC
CHS Inc.
Kemira
CITGO Petroleum Corporation
Keyera Corp.
Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers
Koch Fertilizer LLC
Covestro LLC
Koch Methanol LLC
Cross Oil Refining and Marketing
Koppers Inc.
Eco Energy
Lotte Chemicals Louisiana LLC
Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC
Sulphuric Acid Trading Company
Martin Operating Partnership
Targa Resources
MGP Ingredients
Targray.
Midwest Renewable Energy
The Chemours Company
NorFalco
The Lubrizol Corporation
NOVA Chemicals
The Plaza Group
Olin Corporation
TotalEnergies Petrochemicals and
OQ CHEMICALS CORPORATION
Refining USA Inc.
Phoenix Park Energy Marketing
TPC Group
Ponderosa Petroleum
U S Amines LTD
Reagent Chemical
Valero Energy
Renewable Energy Group
Veolia North America Regeneration and
Roehm America LLC
Recovery Solutions
Sawtooth Caverns
West Plains Propane Inc.
Solvay Chemicals
Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership
Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy
Williams Companies Inc.
Stepan Company
WRR Environmental Services
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific UNP delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.