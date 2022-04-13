Online Credit Approval is Available at Blue Knob Auto Sales in Duncansville, Pennsylvania

Customers can now apply for a loan pre-approval process to finance their vehicles at Blue Knob Auto Sales.
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Knob Auto Sales dealership is offering a loan pre-approval for automotive financing to customers who need financing options for their vehicles. The first step in the car-shopping experience is getting the pre-approval for credit online at the Blue Knob Auto Sales dealership. Customers near Duncansville, Pennsylvania, can fill out the online credit application form. The dealership has a finance team that handles customers irrespective of their current credit situation. It forms a customized finance plan and package that fits the customer's needs.
Customers interested in financing their vehicle are encouraged to avail themselves of the Online Credit Approval option available at the dealership. The hassle-free process will save time signing the paperwork on-site. It finds the best rates and deals on the next ride for the customer. Once the application process is complete, one of the representatives from the dealership will contact the customer to confirm the pre-approval status.
Visit Blue Knob Auto Sales to learn more about the dealership, vehicle inventory, vehicle services, etc. Customers can contact the dealership team at (970) 241-5370 or visit the dealership at Duncansville in Pennsylvania for any questions or concerns.
Media Contact
Aaron Hobaugh, Blue Knob Auto Sales, 814-695-1387, ahobaugh@blueknobauto.com
SOURCE Blue Knob Auto Sales
