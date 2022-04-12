Worldwide Military Power Solutions Industry to 2027 - Featuring Arotech, Concorde Battery and Cummins Among Others

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Power Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global military power solutions market reached a value of US$ 8.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.01 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Military power solutions are devices used to power military machinery and equipment, ranging from small electronic gadgets to large military vehicles across air, land, and sea. They comprise batteries, fuel cells, energy harvesters, generators, and solar power cells to support higher voltages and lower input signals as compared to commercial power supplies used by military hospitals and air traffic control facilities. They assist specific and standard voltage ranges for power continuity, control and effective operations. In addition, they handle vibration and shock caused by tracked and wheeled military vehicles with the impact of artillery fire.
Military Power Solutions Market Trends:
Due to the deployment of troops at isolated regions, there is a rise in the demand for durable military power solutions across the globe. This, along with the growing demand for maintenance-free power solutions to reduce operating costs, represents one of the key factors driving the market.
Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for portable power solutions for being used at any location. This, coupled with the rising defense budget to facilitate the military troops and machinery, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the escalating demand for military drones to carry out counterterrorism strikes and surveillance is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing utilization of soundless power solutions to power electronics and drones without revealing the area of the outposts is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.
Additionally, governments of several countries are taking initiatives for upgrading defense equipment. This, coupled with extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative military power products by leading players, is projected to augment the overall sales
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Arotech Corporation, Concorde Battery Corporation, Cummins Inc., Denchi Group Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies, EnerSys Inc., Eniquest, Himoinsa S.L. (Yanmar Co. Ltd.), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saft (TotalEnergies SE) and SFC Energy AG.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global military power solutions market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global military power solutions market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the wattage?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global military power solutions market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Military Power Solutions Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Portable
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Portable
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Batteries
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Generators
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Wattage
8.1 Low Power
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Medium Power
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 High Power
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Air
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Land
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Naval
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Arotech Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Concorde Battery Corporation
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Cummins Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Denchi Group Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 EaglePicher Technologies
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 EnerSys Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Eniquest
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Himoinsa S.L. (Yanmar Co. Ltd.)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Saft (TotalEnergies SE)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 SFC Energy AG
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
