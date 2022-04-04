NSR's Aero Satcom Report Sees Recovering IFC Market Generating $48 Billion through Decade

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 10th year, NSR's Aeronautical Satcom Markets (AERO10) report finds a $48 billion+ cumulative revenue opportunity through the decade for both service providers and equipment vendors. Driven by accelerated installation of terminals on narrow-body aircraft and the rapid return of domestic travel, the IFC market sits positioned for recovery ahead of a rebound in aviation traffic.



The installed base for VSAT terminals, both business and commercial aviation, is set to reach approx. 16,750 units by 2025, exceeding 40,000 units through the end of 2031. Overall, demand for HTS capacity in both GEO and Non-GEO orbits reaching an aggregate of 1,000 Gpbs by 2031, presents a $3.8 billion annual revenue opportunity for satellite operators.

Despite current COVID-19 headwinds, the installed base for widebeam satellite and high throughput satellite (HTS) terminals onboard aircraft grew by 19.3% year-on-year to over 10,000 units by the end of 2021. The market now sits solidly at a crossroads as airlines face critical decision making on their IFC strategy.

"IFC growth potential has never been in doubt," notes report author Joseph Ibeh. "As airline operators return to the negotiation table, 2021 results confirm IFC constitutes an essential component of the modern-day passenger experience. Market stakeholder conversations are now dominated by trends on free Wi-Fi, the budget ceiling for IFC and the potential for Non-GEO solutions."

A movement towards free Wi-Fi for passengers and IFC penetration in Asia suggests a market significantly untapped compared to the outlook for 2031. Capacity demand per aircraft is projected to skyrocket as improved connectivity experience and free Wi-Fi offering boost take rates through the decade.

Ibeh adds "Overall, IFC is definitely a mobility market worth watching as new and incumbent service providers compete to capture the market upside."

About the Report

The 10th edition of NSR's first-to-market Aeronautical Satcom Markets, (AERO10) report provides industry-leading assessment of the evolving aeronautical connectivity markets landscape. The report evaluates market opportunity by Segment, Capacity & Region for all stakeholders in the value chain. This 10th Edition report further assesses changing satellite operator and service provider dynamics following M&A activities and vertical integration trends. Aero10 offers readers a comprehensive exploration of the potential of Non-GEO solutions poised to serve the IFEC market.

Companies Mentioned in NSR's AERO10:

Asiasat, Arabsat, ABS, Astronics, Airbus, AeroMexico, Amazon, Apple, American Airlines, ANA, Air France-KLM, Air Europa, Air eSurfing, APT Satellite, Avanti, Ball Aerospace, Boeing, British Airways, Collins Aerospace, China Satellite Communications, Delta Airlines, Echostar, Eutelsat, Emirates, Etihad, Finnair, GoGo, Global Eagle, Gilat, GOL, Gulf Air, Gazprom Space Systems, Hanwha Phasor, Honeywell, Hispasat, Intelsat, Inmarsat, Iridium, Iberian Airlines, Isotropic Systems, ISRO, Jet Blue, LATAM, Lufthansa, NBN Australia, Netflix, Panasonic, Qest, RSCC, SatixFy, SES, SITAONAIR, SpaceX, Spirit Airlines, ST Engineering, Smartsky Networks, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Telesat, Thaicom, Thinkom, Thales, Taqnia Space, Turksat, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, ViaSat, and Virgin Atlantic.

