Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market was valued at USD 694.92 million in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.18% during the forecast period 2022-2028 : GreyViews

Pune, India, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the automated and closed cell therapy processing system market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the automated and closed cell therapy processing system market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product category, application, technology, end-users and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Size by Type (Stem Cell and Non-stem Cell), Workflow (Separation, Expansion, Apheresis, Fill-finish, Cryopreservation and Others), Scale (Pre-commercial and Commercial), End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Research Laboratories and Others), Regions, Segmentation and forecast till 2028.

Automated and closed cell therapy processing system are used for controlling and maintaining the cell therapy process. There are manufacturing software and hardware equipped in the system which helps in complete research and development processes. The system is a boon to the researchers as it helps them throughout the way from clinical trials to commercial approval. With the help of automated and closed cell therapy processing systems, a robust and sustainable process can be achieved. This can help in developing and avoiding the manual manufacturing related delays. The standardization of various manufacturing processes can be achieved for multiple scale levels. Researchers find the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems easy to use and reliable as it helps in translating the cell therapy starting from discovery to manufacturing commercially.

The increasing number of investments in the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is the primary driver for the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Further, the increasing number of cell therapies is providing lucrative opportunities to the market. The cell therapy processing is a crucial task and requires utmost precision while handling the cells. The use of manual labour is found to be not so efficient as there are increased chances of risk while conducting the process. Further, the probability of contamination increases with the manual processing. Thus, the growing integration of advance therapies and automated systems are increasing rapidly. The use of automated systems has helped to centralize the cell therapy processes, which have benefitted the manufacturers in multiple ways.

Further, the growing number of investments in cell processing technology has propelled many manufacturers to integrate various software technologies in the automated and cell therapy processing systems market. The number of clinical trials in increasing rapidly in the many regions including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Clinical trials require high precision and throughput during the process in order to be feasible for the applications. The manufacturers are now providing various systems which can offer partial and integrated workflow automation solutions. However, the high cost of the system is expected to hinder the growth of automated and closed cell therapy processing system market. Further, the imposition of stringent regulations for the approval of such automated system, is a huge challenge for the market.

The significant players operating in the global automated and closed cell therapy processing system market Cellares Inc., Lonza, Cytiva, Terumo Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioSpherix Inc., MiltenyiBiotec, Fresenius Kabi, Sartorius AG, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide automated and closed cell therapy processing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Lonza and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global automated and closed cell therapy processing market.

Segmentation Analysis

The non-stem cell segment led the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market with a market share of around 63.25% in 2021.

The type segment includes stem cell and non-stem cell. Among these, non-stem cells are the dominant type used in the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market. The non-cell therapy is known to be one of the most effective novel therapies which is highly used in the development of regenerative medicines. Additionally, CAR-T therapies are gaining tremendous popularity among healthcare professionals which has in turn introduced new opportunities for the non-stem cell segment. There are various research projects which are focusing solely on non-stem applications owing to the rising emphasis on tissue-based engineering.

The separation segment is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

The workflow segment consists of separation, expansion, apheresis, fill-finish, cryopreservation and others. Out of these, separation segment is expected to be the fastest growing workflow segment used in the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market. Separation is a crucial part in the closed cell therapy processing system. Separation of cell components is essential for carrying out the research briefly. The cell separation provided various minute details regarding the genetic modification, molecular analysis, hybridomas production, etc. Thus, the cell separation is vital for the further research and development in research and academic settings.

The commercial scale segment is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

On the basis of scale, the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems include pre-commercial and commercial scale. Out of these, commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing scale segment. The rising incidence of chronic and fatal conditions including cancer, tumors, HIV, etc. are fuelling the growth of the segment.

The research laboratories segment led the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market with a market share of around 46.21% in 2021.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, diagnostics centers, research laboratories and others. Research laboratories are the most dominant segment owing to the rising investments in various research and development for various drugs and therapies. Many regions are investing heavily in the research institutes in order to strengthen their biotechnology sector.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the automated and closed cell therapy cell therapy processing systems include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region dominated the automated and closed cell therapy processing market and held the 47.15% share of the market revenue in 2021. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to various factors, such as high investment in regenerative medicine, presence of advance technology and high emphasis on efficacy of clinical trials. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The increasing demand for commercialization of drugs and therapies coupled with technological developments is the significant factor behind the growing market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverages, etc. However, the biotechnology industry has registered significant growth rate during the period owing to the utmost necessity of drug in order to contain the spread of the virus. The demand for automated and closed cell therapy has increased by leaps and bounds owing to the development of covid-19 vaccines. Cell therapies are required in order to understand the effects of the virus on the human body. Therefore, to simplify and accelerate the whole process, the demand for automated and closed cell therapy processing systems has increased tremendously.

