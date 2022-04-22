DEADLINE: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – AUPH

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until June 14, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Ortmann v. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., No. 22-cv-02185 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on April 15, 2022, the Aurinia class action lawsuit charges Aurinia and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
If you suffered significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Aurinia class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Aurinia class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 14, 2022.
CASE ALLEGATIONS: Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. Aurinia's only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
The Aurinia class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, Aurinia had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS' commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, Aurinia had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) thus, Aurinia's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022. On this news, Aurinia's common share price fell by more than 24%, damaging investors.
THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Aurinia class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Aurinia class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Aurinia class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Aurinia class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearly $2 billion for investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.
Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005563/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.