Experienced Environmental Consultant Danielle Lynch Expands Momentum Capabilities

Lynch brings a decade of senior environmental consulting and powerful client management to the award-winning Momentum team

Momentum – one of the nation's most successful innovation consultancies that has assisted hundreds of clients in the deployment of more than $6 billion in energy and transportation technologies – is pleased to announce that Danielle Lynch has joined the #BuildMomentum team as a Client Manager. Lynch will manage client accounts, project deadlines, and deliverables across the Momentum team. She will provide strategic guidance to her clients as they navigate the public and private funding landscape.

Lynch is known throughout California's State Capitol as a highly experienced and effective environmental consultant. She brings a decade of client management, project management, state government advocacy, and strategic planning experience to Momentum. At Environmental and Energy Consulting, she worked with clients to understand and address barriers to achieve their policy and funding goals. In collaboration with California policy-makers, state agencies, lobbyists, and stakeholders, she led efforts to develop, advocate for, and implement policy and budget bills to support her clients' sustainability initiatives. Prior to that, she worked with some of California's premier climate and social-justice organizations including West Valley Community Services, City of San Jose, Boys & Girls Club, and the American Red Cross.

Lynch excels at finding the right solutions for the right clients. "What really attracted me to Momentum is having the opportunity to sit down with a client, dissect what it is that they're trying to accomplish, and design a comprehensive and unique strategy to help them reach and maximize the opportunity that's in front of them," Lynch said.

"Danielle brings a level of relationship building, professionalism, and strategic leadership that significantly expands Momentum's ability to deliver success for our clients," Momentum Vice President Ethan Hanohano said. "We are excited for her to help transform and evolve our clients' approach to innovation campaigns as they seek to demonstrate and deploy clean- and zero-emission technology."

Founded in 2005, Momentum has rapidly grown to be one of the most sought-after technology demonstration and commercialization partners in the United States. The company has designed and developed more than $6 billion in innovation campaigns in partnership with over 500 clients, from Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, Volvo, and Schneider Electric to demonstration partners at Port of Long Beach, Ontario Airport, Port of Stockton, and the University of California. Along the way, the company has assisted hundreds of startups in developing early-stage funding and attracting and developing strategic customers. The fast-growing, employee-owned company was recently acknowledged by Sacramento Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Sacramento.

