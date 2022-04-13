Worldwide Secure Digital Memory Card Industry to 2028 - Featuring PNY Technologies, SanDisk and Toshiba Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Application, By Card Type, By Capacity, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SD memory card is an open standard, mainly used in digital cameras, mp3, video cameras, computer vision, electronic photo devices, e-book, dashcams, etc. The SD memory card is also known as the micro SD card, mini SD card, or the small size SD card.

This is one small, but great storage device for pictures and movies. The memory card has a circuit that works like the computer's USB port or the camera's camera port. The memory cards come in different sizes and data capacities. For the purpose of the information, it will be using the smallest size SD memory cards.

Growing sales of smartphones are expected to boost the global secure digital (SD) memory card market growth over the forecast period. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has increased the demand for SD cards across the region.

Furthermore, the launch of the fastest and largest capacity SD memory cards by companies is expected to accelerate growth of the global secure digital (SD) memory card market in the near future.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the secure digital (SD) memory card market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global secure digital (SD) memory card market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global secure digital (SD) memory card market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global secure digital (SD) memory card market

Detailed Segmentation:

By Application

Mobile Phones SD Card

Digital Cameras SD Card

Tablet's SD Card

Game Devices SD Card

Other SD cards

By Card Type

Micro SD Card

Mini SD Card

SD Card

By Capacity

16GB SD Memory Card

32GB SD Memory Card Market

256 GB SD Memory Card Market

512GB & Above SD

Companies Mentioned

PNY Technologies Inc.

SanDisk Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ADATA Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Kingston Technology Corporation

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akkmas

