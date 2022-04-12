Nelson Releases 2022 Salary Guide Focused on California Pay Data

Annual Compensation Resource Helps Companies Who Hire and Retain Employees in California Build Out Compensation Strategies that Create Winning Job Offers
California employment services firm Nelson has released its 2022 Salary Guide. The company's complimentary compensation report provides employers with data for over 200 positions across California's major metro markets.
Salaries address all levels of roles in administration, engineering, finance & accounting, human resources, IT, manufacturing & logistics, marketing & creative, product development, public accounting, sales, and wine, beverage, & spirits.
According to Nelson's CEO Joe Madigan, Nelson's 2022 Salary Guide offers employers unique insight by providing localized California pay information. "Hiring managers look forward to and trust our data," Madigan said. "Nelson's internal staffing and recruiting experts hand-curate our salary guide numbers, which reflect actual compensation our teams negotiate every day with employers of all sizes in industries across California."
Salary ranges include localized pay rates for San Francisco, Silicon Valley, East Bay & Tri-Valley, Solano County, Napa & Sonoma counties, Marin County, Greater Sacramento, Central Valley, Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, and San Diego.
The Guide includes a national salary key that helps employers calculate salaries in major U.S. economic markets. Also included are top takeaways from Nelson's 2022 Future of Work Report, with information related to current compensation strategies and incentives.
More information about Nelson can be found at Nelsonjobs.com. Nelson's 2022 Salary Guide can be accessed here.
NELSON: Connecting Jobs, People, and Communities
For over 50 years, Nelson has delivered tailored staffing solutions in diverse employment sectors across California and beyond. The company collaborates with clients and job seekers to help them realize their goals and provides innovative staffing solutions powered by industry expertise. Nelson's commitment to a personalized, engaged approach consistently achieves stellar results for clients and candidates. We invest in and strengthen our communities by empowering people and businesses to find their versions of success. At Nelson, our purpose is your success. For more information, visit Nelsonjobs.com.
