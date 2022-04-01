SG ECHO Announces Largest Contract to Date

Project is expected to deliver at the end of Q2 2022

SG Blocks, Inc. SGBX ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that SG ECHO, a subsidiary of SG Blocks, has broadened its relationship with a private client which is producing the Company's largest contract to date with SG ECHO. The Company is a one-stop provider of various infrastructure solutions.

The purchase order is for more than 100 units and the Company expects to generate approximately $6 million dollars in revenue from this contract. The units are scheduled to be completed by the end of Q2 2022.

"We value our clients and we've seen a lot of scalability with some of our pre-existing relationships," Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. "This large order enables SG to maximize purchasing capabilities, and provides our ECHO team with consistent work, which in turn boosts efficiencies on the production floor." Furthermore, SG ECHO plans to continue to support this private client as needed with additional modular structures.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

