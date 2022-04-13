Bambuser appoints David Salmon CPTO to fuel product and technology innovation

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Bambuser AB BUSER (FRA:5JL)
Stockholm - 13 April 2022 - Bambuser today announces that David Salmon joins Bambuser as Chief Product and Technology Officer to secure the market-leading position as the premium global SaaS live video shopping provider.
Since launching Live Video Shopping as an integrated b2b solution in 2019, Bambuser has been a pioneer in the space helping global ecommerce brands connect with their customers in a new and innovative way. With a growing customer demand and international adoption of Bambusers' technology, the company is now strengthening its product and engineering leadership team to power the next growth phase.
David was previously the CTO of Endeavor Streaming - the company powering a large number of premium sports video subscription services, including UFC Fightpass, WWE Network, and UEFA.tv - where he led product, technology, and operations. He spent the past five years building the business from market entrant to market leader, massively expanding the product lineup and engineering footprint.
"To stay ahead of the curve and maintain our world-leading live video shopping streaming capabilities, we are very excited to have David on board, who brings significant technology and product knowledge and experience of scaling a business effectively. He will be a crucial partaker in our continuous growth phase," says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.
About Bambuser
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.
