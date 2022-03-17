AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Welcomes Sudhir Nair as Chief Digital Officer

National Mortgage Lender Expands Executive Team With Addition of Global Digital & Tech Leader, Plans Growth of Digital Business Unit to Prepare for Next Generation of Mortgage Digitization

AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation, recently hired global digital and technology leader, Sudhir Nair as the company's first-ever chief digital officer. The Super Global Finalist for the 2021 Dallas CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards brings over 25 years of digital transformation and automation experience that has led organizations to scale and grow by using emerging technologies, methodologies and recruiting and developing best-in-class talent.

In this role, Nair will support AmeriSave's founding mission of leveraging technology to deliver mortgage services in a simplified and accelerated process. The efficiency of the process allows AmeriSave to pass along savings to customers in the form of consistently low rates. He will be responsible for leading AmeriSave into the next generation of fintech automation and digitization and will do so with the customer's experience top of mind. These efforts will also support AmeriSave's loan officers and employees, making their everyday job more impactful and efficient.

"It's a privilege to join the AmeriSave team," said Sudhir Nair, chief digital officer at AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. "One of the many things I look for in a company is a strong culture - a healthy blend of diversity, inclusion, and growth. AmeriSave's culture is unmatched in the industry, and I was able to quickly pick up on that in my conversations with other executives and employees. I look forward to making a positive impact and difference through fostering individual team members' growth alongside the fast-paced growth of the organization with a digital-first leader that is consistently putting the customer first."

As AmeriSave continues to grow and expand its services, so will its teams. Nair's passion for company culture and growing people has allowed him the opportunity to mentor more than 30 of the country's top CIOs today. Nair plans to grow AmeriSave's digital business unit by investing in several professionals who are passionate about enhancing a consumer's journey through AmeriSave's proprietary AI platform, one that's making the traditional loan process obsolete.

"Having Sudhir join the AmeriSave team is a huge win for our company. In the fintech industry, he's known as an innovator and a key player in providing solutions that impact an organization's capabilities and performance," said Magesh Sarma, chief information officer, and chief strategy officer at AmeriSave. "Despite his individual drive, he's a team player. He maintains a collaborative attitude and drive to win. We're eager to see the positive results he and his team will make here at AmeriSave."

Within his career, Nair has held a number of important leadership roles across the industry including loanDepot, Bank of America, Xome/Mr. Cooper, CountryWide, Amazon and others. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering in computer science engineering from the University of Madras in India, and a Master of Science in systems & information from Birla Institute of Tech & Science in Pilani, India. He later graduated from the prestigious Executive Management Program at Harvard Business School and serves on the Advisory Board for the Harvard Business Review.

Known as a pioneer of digital origination, AmeriSave makes it easy to execute the loan process online and offers low rates for its different products, including conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, and USDA loans. Many AmeriSave customers choose to "self-serve" all or most of their loan transactions with its intuitive software that drives speed and significantly lowers the cost to produce a loan. In turn, AmeriSave passes this savings along to thousands of customers each month in the form of low rates.

About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, Equal Housing Lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., not licensed in NY; FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit http://www.amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.

