StoredTech Achieves SOC 2, Continues heavy focus on Customer Delight

QUEENSBURY, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoredTech has received the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 Audit Report – SOC for Service Organizations: Trust Service Criteria.

System Organization Control (SOC2) is a technical auditing process used to validate the systems and controls designed by an organization to secure its customer data. To comply with SOC2, organizations must establish rigorous security policies and procedures in accordance with AICPA standards. SOC2 reports are conducted by independent auditors, who measure the availability, security, and integrity of an organization's unique data processing systems, and ultimately determine whether effective safeguards and controls are in place.

Approximately 60 internal controls were tested over a 9-month period by an external auditor. This effort involved all its leadership personnel driving the effort to complete such a monumental task. It was led by their Director of Information Technology, Aleks Pavlinik. All departments worked tirelessly for more than a year to assemble the required elements for an audit of this scope and importance.

The tests completed under this external audit evaluated our internal controls covering Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.

StoredTech believes that service organizations that have completed a thorough examination of their controls through external audit are providing a tangible benefit to their customers and vendors.

StoredTech has been focused on supporting and providing solutions to its clients since day one. putting the needs of their MSP partners first. The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit allows StoredTech to continue to strengthen their offering to the clients and deliver an enhanced solution to help their partners grow.

As part of the extensive and comprehensive auditing process, StoredTech worked with The Bonadio Group to pass the SOC 2 audit. Earning the SOC 2 certification attests that StoredTech is committed to protecting customer data and system resources against unauthorized access.

"Data security is critical in today's business climate. We are taking the right steps to support our clients. Our successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit reassures our partners that the systems and processes we have in place are of the highest possible integrity," said Mr. Pavlinik, Director of Information Technology, of StoredTech.

StoredTech is a leading Managed Service Provider providing IT services to hundreds of client organizations. They provide support to clients in all aspects of their IT so that the clients can focus on their core business. StoredTech has offices in Queensbury, Albany and Plattsburgh, NY and Raleigh, NC.

