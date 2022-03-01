TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on February 23, 2022 by the Alberta Securities Commission (as principal regulator) and the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and Ontario Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares and warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled on March 1, 2022. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $12,300,390 for a total of 13,667,100 Units at $0.90 per Unit (including 333,100 Units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option). A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Each Unit shall consist of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $1.25 until 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on March 1, 2024, the date which is 24 months following the closing of the IPO (the "Closing Date"), pursuant to the terms and conditions of the warrant indenture dated effective March 1, 2022 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent.

The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 the Common Shares and Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

43,229,659 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 10,942,546 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SRR

CUSIP Number: 83616J 10 0

Underwriters: PI Financial Corp. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, as co-lead underwriters, and Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and ATB Capital Markets Inc.

Capitalization on Warrants: 6,833,500 warrants issued and outstanding

One common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $1.25 to March 1, 2024.

Warrant Trading Symbol: SRR.WT

Warrant CUSIP Number: 83616J 11 8

Greenshoe Option: The Company has granted an over-allotment option to the Underwriters entitling them to purchase an additional 1,667,000 Units at a price of $0.90 per Unit ($1,500,300) up to 30 days following the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 23, 2022.

Company Contact: Brad Docherty, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 30th Floor, 421-7th Ave S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 4K9

Company Phone Number: (403) 472-5767

Company Email Address: brad@sourcerockroyalties.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

FRIDAY'S DOG HOLDINGS INC. ("DOGS")

[formerly Cerro Mining Corp. ("CRX.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed; Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture; Name Change and Symbol Change; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

NEX Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Cerro Mining Corp.'s ("Cerro" or the Company") Reverse Take-Over ("RTO") and related transactions described in its Information Circular dated January 20, 2022. The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Reverse Takeover-Completed

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated July 2, 2021, as amended and restated on September 17, 2021, as further amended January 20, 2022, the Company has issued 43,923,424 common shares in the capital of the Company and warrants to acquire an additional 1,000,000 Cerro shares to the security holders of Friday's Dogs Holdings Inc. ("FDI").

As part of the completion of the RTO, 1,750,000 shares were issued as finders' fees that will be escrowed in accordance with a Value Security Agreement.

For additional information, please refer to the Information Circular dated January 20, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated September 17, 2021; October 10, 2021; May 25, 2021; January 25, 2022.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change and Symbol Change

In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective Friday, March 4, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated February 22, 2022, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, March 4, 2022, the common shares of Friday's Dog Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cerro Mining Corp. will be delisted and the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("CRX.H") to ("DOGS"). As per the North American Industry Classification System, the Company is classified as an 'Electronic shopping and mail-order houses' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

91,469,353 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 28,499,248

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: DOGS (new)

CUSIP Number: 358369106 (new)

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Concurrent with the RTO, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,552,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Warrants: 9,276,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,276,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a one year period

$1.00 in the second year

Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Teresa Lui Y 3,625,000

Ryan Evin P 12,000

Aaron Chan P 300,000

Yvonne Chan P 150,000

Mike McKenna P 50,000

Kevin Guichon P 21,000

Traci K Benson-

Migliarese P 100,000

Marc De Cotiis P 20,000

Bryan Henry P 200,000

Finder's Fee: 6% cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., IA Private Wealth Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company announced the closing of the private placement in its news releases dated May 18, 2021 and May 25, 2021, including setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company further announced an update to the Private Placement in its news release dated October 7, 2021.

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since November 24, 2020, pending completion of the RTO.

Effective at market open on Friday, March 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Company Contact: Paul Charlish

Company Address: 710 – 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2Y3

Company Phone Number: 604-428-6128

Company Fax Number: N/A

Company Email Address: p.charlish@fridaysdog.com

______________________________________

22/02/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:16 a.m. PST, Feb.28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,622,222

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 26, 2020 extended to February 26, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 26, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,622,222 shares with 12,622,222 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2019.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Sale Agreement dated February 7, 2022 between 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English/Julia English) and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (Michael Frymire/Pamela Katie Misener), the Vendors and the Company whereby the Company purchased certain minerals claims located in the Mishibishu Lake area, Ontario. Consideration is $14,000 and 50,000 common shares. The property is subject to a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty of which the Company can purchase 33.3% for $500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,375,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Warrants: 687,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 687,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000

[2 placees]

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $26,250.00.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated January 25, 2022 and February 18, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2022 and February 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,189,709 shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 4,595,854 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,595,854 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 62 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 220,000

[3 placees]

Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation (Toronto) - $14,700.00 and 42,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share to February 18, 2023



Haywood Securities Inc. - $40,499.99 and 115,714 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share to February 18, 2023



Research Capital Corporation (Vancouver) - $47,066.88 and 134,476 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share to February 18, 2023



Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,247.00 and 16,420 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share to February 18, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2022 and February 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

William Timothy Heenan Y 60,000

Playford Family Partnership (Gilbert Playford) Y 1,220,000

Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $54,000 and 216,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a 24-month period.

Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd. - $123,750.00 and 500,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated February 17, 2021 and February 23, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:14 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 32,250,000 non-flow-through common shares

10,869,600 flow-through common shares

12,280,800 premium flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.20 per non-flow-through common share

CDN$0.23 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.285 per premium flow-through common share

Warrants: 55,400,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 55,400,400 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.25 for a 2-year period

Number of Placees: v50 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units

Dean Chambers Y 100,000

Finder(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$738,242.16 in cash and 2,733,520 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Paradigm Capital Inc.; Beacon Securities Inc; Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Hannam & Partners. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.20 for 2-year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. ("CKK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,364,736 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.099 to settle outstanding debts of $232,500.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,763,640 shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 17,763,640 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,763,640 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 159 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Peter Lacey Y 1,500,000

PMC Enterprises Ltd. Y 150,000

(Chris Halsey-Brandt)

Countryman Investment Ltd. Y 300,000

(G. David Richardson)

Stephen Harpur Inc. Y 50,000

(Stephen Harpur)

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 605,000

[9 placee(s)]

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $175,618 payable and 501,767 finders' warrants issuable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Research Capital Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.35 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TAURA GOLD INC. ("TORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2022 and February 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,895,067 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Jon Dorward Y 933,333

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,434,734

[8 placees]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 28, 2022.

________________________________________

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,473,667 non-flow through shares

7,005,148 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per non-flow through share

$0.165 per flow through shares

Warrants: 11,739,408 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,739,408 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 23 placees

Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $8,190 and 54,600 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.25 per share for one year.

PI Financial Corp. receives $4,200 and 28,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.25 per share for one year.

Mogo Trade Inc. receives $1,097.25

Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $92,902.21 and 577,627 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.25 per share for one year.

Sheng Zhan receives $136,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 7, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA") ("VZLA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA") ("VZLA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb.28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 24, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,049,096 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period March 3, 2022 to March 2, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb.28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ONENERGY INC. ("OEG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Feb.28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ONENERGY INC. ("OEG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

