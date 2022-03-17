Smart for Life Products Selected by Amazon for Launch in Singapore

MIAMI, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL ("Smart for Life" or the "Company"), a leading developer, marketer, and manufacturer of nutritional and related products, announced today that it is launching various Smart for Life products under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand on Amazon Singapore, expanding the Company's international presence into Southeast Asia.



Smart for Life was selected by Amazon to introduce several of its key SKUs into Amazon's storefront in Singapore. This is being done alongside the expansion of Amazon.sg, which is Amazon's dedicated Singapore site launched in 2019 to diversify its product offering in the fast-growing Asian market. Currently, the Doctors Scientific Organica brand, which was specifically developed for the Amazon marketplace, is the first of the Company's brands to launch on this platform. The launch on Amazon Singapore initially includes the highest selling vitamins and supplements under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand. Going forward, the array of products to be offered by the Company on Amazon Singapore is expected to eventually include Smart for Life's popular protein bars, cookies, and keto products, as well as the full line of vitamins, supplements and gummies.

"Singapore represents a significant new market for Smart for Life as we continue to expand our global footprint," stated Ryan Zackon, Smart for Life's Chief Executive Officer. "This is a great complement to our existing international sales in Canada, Mexico and overseas. With the power of Amazon by our side, we will be providing pallets of finished products to Amazon's distribution centers, and Amazon will be utilizing their turn-key logistics and distribution in Southeast Asia as part of the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program in the region."

Singapore is a high-growth emerging marketplace in Asia, which benefits from the fact that English is the predominant language. Its internet penetration rate is significant, with over 90% of the population having online access in 2021. According to data analytics firm Statista, Singaporean e-commerce market revenue was approximately $2.7 billion in 2021, with 16% growth expected year-over-year.

"In addition to our successful acquisition strategy, this expansion into Singapore demonstrates our ability to capitalize on meaningful new opportunities for organic growth," stated Darren Minton, President of Smart for Life. "We are proud that Amazon selected Smart for Life and Doctors Scientific Organica to connect with the highly engaged consumer base in Singapore and Southeast Asia. This supports Smart for Life's commitment to bringing our brands to new customers around the world and expanding our existing sales channels."

Certain Smart for Life branded products under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand are already listed on Amazon's Singapore domain: www.amazon.sg, with additional products expected to be shipped to Amazon logistics centers starting in the second quarter of 2022 and appearing thereafter.



About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates four subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing and GSP Nutrition. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company's manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

