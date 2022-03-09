2022 Special Olympics USA Games Three-Month Countdown Begins With Exciting Announcements Including Jersey Mike's Subs Fundraiser, New WWE Ambassadors, and More

ORLANDO, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, presented by Jersey Mike's Subs, celebrated that the largest-ever USA Games are only three months away with all-new announcements and news, including fundraisers and Games Ambassadors. The USA Games, held June 5-12, 2022, marked the countdown milestone by celebrating Jersey Mike's nationwide Month of Giving campaign, shared Games week branding on two Games-wrapped LYNX buses, and introduced Superstars from WWE and Special Olympics Florida athletes.



The milestone marks the final months until 5,500 Special Olympics athletes, coaches, and Unified Partners, as well as 10,000 volunteers and approximately 100,000 plus spectators, attend the USA Games in Orlando.

Joe Dzaluk, USA Games President & CEO, said, "The next three months will provide big opportunities for our athletes to shine and bring attention to the mission of inclusion and the largest-ever USA Games in history. We have phenomenal support from partners such as Jersey Mike's Subs, who launched their nationwide fundraiser earlier this month, benefitting the Games. WWE has pledged to use its vast resources in support of the Games. Now it's time for our community to volunteer, save the date in their calendar and make plans to be a part of our Games."

Peter Cancro, Founder & CEO of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc., said, "We've been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike's to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. We support the organization's mission to foster inclusivity and help its athletes shine on and off the field."

Additional highlights and announcements include:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Highlights Commitment to Promote the USA Games

WWE Superstar USA Games Ambassador announcements; Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, The Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Leading into the USA Games, WWE Superstars will meet with athletes from different states and share their stories on digital and social channels, including WWE's "The Bump." Additional promotional elements include promotion in WWE's worldwide television programming, Unified Special Olympics events featuring WWE Superstars, USA Games FanZone plan, and talent participation at the USA Games.

Two USA Games Branded LYNX Buses, Featuring Special Olympics Athletes

Two LYNX buses have been wrapped with USA Games weeks branding, promoting the USA Games and featuring four Special Olympics athletes, two of whom are from Special Olympics Florida. These buses will stay in rotation through the whole USA Games.

Call to the Community

Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, shared how the community can get involved with the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Siegel emphasized that the USA Games needs to fill more than 20,000 volunteer shifts and recruit more than 10,000 volunteers. In addition to volunteering, he encouraged the community to come out and cheer on athletes during the week of the Games.

To learn more about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, visit www.2022USAGames.org. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Jersey Mike's Subs is the Presenting Partner, and Walt Disney World Resort is the host. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events. The USA Games are hosted once every four years and showcases 20 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week, including forums and VIP receptions. Website: www.2022usagames.org

About Jersey Mike's Month of Giving

This March, Jersey Mike's Subs supports the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games during its 12th Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign. All month, customers can make donations through Jersey Mike's mobile app or in-store. On Jersey Mike's "Day of Giving" on Wednesday, March 30, more than 2,000 local Jersey Mike's restaurants will give 100 percent of the day's sales – not just profit – to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games. Visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog

Media Contact

April Evans

Uproar PR for 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

aevans@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c33f08fe-20b3-47c8-aa0f-0105e6efae2a



