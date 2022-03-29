Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Mississippi

Two-year extension adds to existing 11-year relationship with the state
Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL today announced that the state of Mississippi has extended its contract for Tyler's award-winning digital government and payments services. The two-year extension builds upon the existing 11-year relationship with Tyler's subsidiary, NIC.
Throughout Mississippi, NIC currently provides more than 100 state and local government entities with over 340 digital government services, including online hunting and fishing licenses, driver services, and tax payments. NIC Mississippi operates a multi-award-winning citizen portal powered by an intelligent, cross-agency chatbot that engages visitors to the state's official website, MS.GOV, with machine learning and artificial intelligence to help Mississippians find the services they need – all through a simple, intuitive conversation.
"We are honored to continue working alongside many agencies across Mississippi to expand digital government services and payment options for people and businesses across the state," said Drew Levanway, general manager of NIC Mississippi. "We value our longstanding relationship with the state and, more than ever, look forward to continuing to use technology to deliver innovative solutions in 2022 and beyond."
Through its partnership with NIC, Mississippi's enterprise digital government presence has resulted in process automation efficiencies for both government and citizens. Over the past decade, it has enabled the state to realize a cost avoidance of more than $16.5 million. In 2021 alone, Mississippi government websites served more than 6.5 million citizens and securely processed more than 1.46 million digital government transactions totaling more than $151 million. Mississippi has also won 24 national awards for its citizen-first government experience.
About Tyler Technologies and NIC
Acquired by Tyler Technologies TYL on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
