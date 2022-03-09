Qucell Selects Radisys for 5G Small Cells

Qucell Networks' 5G small cells powered by Radisys Connect RAN gNodeB software on market-leading 5G small platform targeted for deployment of 5G networks by global Tier 1 operators

Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that Korean small cells player Qucell Networks is leveraging Radisys' Connect RAN gNodeB software to enable and deploy 5G small cell solutions for global markets. The integrated commercial-grade 5G small cell solution is being trialed in multiple operators' networks across the globe.

Radisys' 3GPP-compliant Connect RAN 5G software enables an elastic and agile 5G network tailored to meet the unique requirements of diverse 5G applications with minimized CAPEX, improved time-to-market, and shortened time-to-revenue. Qucell Networks' 5G small cells meet varied requirements and enable multiple deployment scenarios in mmWave, Sub-6 GHz, Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA) and support advanced use cases in residential, enterprise, and outdoor scenarios.

News Highlights

Radisys' Connect RAN gNodeB software enables Qucell Networks' 5G small cells to support high capacity, robust connectivity, low latency and secure 5G networks for advanced uses cases such as smart factories, healthcare, education, stadiums, enterprises, retail and other private 5G use cases.

The ruggedized and feature-rich 5G small cell solution from Radisys and Qucell offers operators a commercial-grade, deployment-ready solution.

Radisys' Connect RAN 5G is the first-to-market protocol software compliant with 3GPP Release 16 and delivers enhancements in functionality, capacity, coverage, latency, mobility, reliability, and ease of deployment. It also supports the FAPI and nFAPI specifications from the Small Cell Forum (SCF), and it is compliant with O-RAN Alliance architecture. Connect RAN 5G software won the SCF Small Cell Award for Outstanding Contribution to Small Cell Open RAN Platforms.

The software is available integrated on multiple industry-leading platforms to accelerate global 5G deployments.

"We are seeing growing demand for 5G small cells as global operators roll out their 5G networks and enterprises seek to deploy 5G private networks," said Munish Chhabra, SVP and General Manager, Software and Services, Radisys. "We've teamed with Qucell to meet this demand with a pre-integrated, feature-rich solution for our customers."

"We are excited to partner with Radisys on 5G small cells that deliver robust connectivity and high performance for a variety of indoor and outdoor use cases," said Young-Soo Kwak, CEO, Qucell Networks. "Radisys is the leader in 5G software, and this integrated solution offers our joint customers an easy path to 5G deployment."

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Qucell Networks

Qucell Networks is a 5G and LTE small cells vendor and solutions provider. World-class mobile network operators have been deploying Qucell LTE solutions since 2012. What differentiates Qucell from competitors is a proven and commercially ready comprehensive suite of LTE and 5G small cells solutions. Qucell offers timely, effective turnkey products to solve real problems in commercial environments. Qucell partnerships with pioneers in small cells technology have resulted in proven cutting-edge products and professional services. For more information, visit QUCELL.

