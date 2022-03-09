Express, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Positive Operating Income for Full Year 2021

Fourth quarter positive comparable sales and gross margin expansion exceeded expectations
- Net sales increased 38% in the fourth quarter compared to 2020. Consolidated comparable sales increased 43% compared to 2020 and 4% compared to 2019
- Strong growth in fourth quarter eCommerce demand of 33% versus 2020 and 21% versus 2019; on track to achieve goal of $1 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024
- Generated positive full year operating income driven by operating income of $10 million in the fourth quarter
- Generated full year EBITDA of $65 million and operating cash flow of $89 million
- Provides first quarter and full year 2022 outlook, and expects comparable sales to increase 25% - 30% in the first quarter and 7% - 9% in the full year compared to 2021
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. EXPR, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. These results, which cover the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 29, 2022, are compared to the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 30, 2021. Certain results are compared to the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended February 1, 2020, as indicated.
"In 2021, we delivered profitable growth in the second, third and fourth quarters, and drove positive operating income and free cash flow for the full year," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. "Comparable sales improved sequentially throughout the year, culminating in a positive 4% comp in the fourth quarter compared to 2019. We had a strong holiday season and our momentum has continued."
"Our transformation has been driven by significant progress in each of the four foundational pillars of the EXPRESSway Forward strategy: Outstanding product, a relevant and compelling brand purpose, a customer loyalty program driving higher engagement, and solid execution. The momentum of our business is tangible evidence that the strategy is working," continued Baxter.
Full Year 2021 Highlights
- Increased sales by 55% and comparable sales by 37% compared to 2020, driven by outstanding consumer response to our product and momentum in both retail and outlet channels
- Drove a 32% increase in eCommerce demand compared to 2020 and saw increases across all key metrics for our website and mobile app, including traffic, conversion, average order value, and average unit retail
- Delivered gross margin improvement of 260 basis points compared to 2019, including the negative impact of $18 million of expense related to supply chain challenges
- Generated $65 million of EBITDA and $55 million of free cash flow
- Significantly reduced promotional activity and increased full-price selling which delivered a 13% increase in average unit retail compared to 2019
- Successfully engaged existing customers and acquired new ones, ending the year with the highest number of active loyalty members in the Company's 40-year history
"We are well positioned to build upon this success and continue our momentum in 2022. We are on track to achieve our goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand, and expect to generate a mid-single digit operating margin and over $100 million in operating profit, by 2024," Baxter concluded.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Results
-
Consolidated net sales increased 38% to $594.9 million from $430.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, with consolidated comparable sales up 43%. Compared to 2019, consolidated comparable sales increased by 4%.
- Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, increased 45% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4% compared to 2019.
- Comparable outlet sales increased 39% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1% compared to 2019.
-
Gross margin was 29.2% of net sales compared to 16.6% in last year's fourth quarter, an increase of approximately 1,260 basis points. Compared to 2019, gross margin increased by 220 basis points.
- Merchandise margin improved approximately 590 basis points compared to 2020 driven by positive customer response to our new receipts and significant reduction in promotional activity.
- Buying and occupancy expenses leveraged approximately 670 basis points compared to 2020 due to increased sales and rent reductions.
- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $163.2 million, 27.4% of net sales, versus $134.0 million, 31.1% of net sales, in last year's fourth quarter. The improvement in SG&A rate is primarily driven by leveraging the increased sales. The $29.2 million increase versus 2020 is mainly driven by last year's pandemic related store closures and current year incremental investments in marketing.
- Operating income was $10.3 million compared to a loss of $62.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a loss of $189.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Net income was $7.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $53.3 million, or a loss of $0.82 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $43.1 million, or a loss of $0.66 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $25.8 million compared to negative EBITDA of $45.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA was negative $168.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Full Year 2021 Operating Results
-
Consolidated net sales increased 55% to $1,870 million from $1,208 million in 2020, with consolidated comparable sales up 37%. Compared to 2019, consolidated comparable sales decreased by 2%. Comparable sales in the last three quarters were positive and improved sequentially throughout the year.
- Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, increased 41% compared to 2020.
- Comparable outlet sales increased 27% versus 2020.
- Operating income was $0.8 million compared to a loss of $455.2 million in 2020.
- Net loss was $14.4 million, or a loss of $0.22 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $15.0 million, or a loss of $0.23 per diluted share, excluding the benefit of a partial release of the valuation allowance against the Company's deferred tax assets. This compares to a net loss of $405.4 million, or a loss of $6.27 per diluted share, in 2020. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $314.3 million, or a loss of $4.86 per diluted share, in 2020.
- EBITDA was $64.7 million compared to negative EBITDA of $384.7 million in 2020. EBITDA was negative $132.8 million in 2019.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.2 million at the end of 2021 versus $55.9 million at the end of 2020.
- Inventory was $358.8 million at the end of 2021, up 36% compared to $264.4 million at the end of 2020 driven primarily by actions taken to mitigate supply chain challenges to include increasing in transit times and holding late holiday deliveries for Fall 2022.
- Short-term debt was $11.2 million and long-term debt was $117.6 million at the end of 2021 compared to long-term debt of $192.0 million at the end of 2020.
- At the end of 2021, $145.8 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility.
- Operating cash flow was $89.4 million for the full year ended January 29, 2022, compared to negative $323.6 million for the full year ended January 30, 2021, and $90.7 million for the full year ended February 1, 2020.
- Capital expenditures totaled $34.8 million for the full year ended January 29, 2022, compared to $16.9 million for the full year ended January 30, 2021, and $37.0 million for the full year ended February 1, 2020.
- Free cash flow was $54.6 million for the full year ended January 29, 2022, compared to negative $340.5 million for the full year ended January 30, 2021, and $53.7 million for the full year ended February 1, 2020.
2022 Outlook
This outlook is based on our strong 2021 performance and the power of our product, brand, and customer strategies balanced against the ongoing supply chain constraints, tight labor market and other inflationary pressures.
First Quarter 2022
The Company expects the following for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021:
- Comparable sales to increase 25% - 30%
- Gross Margin rate to increase approximately 550 basis points, including approximately $7 million of expenses related to mitigating supply chain challenges
- SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to leverage approximately 250 basis points
- Net interest expense of $4 million
- Effective Tax rate of approximately 50%
Full Year 2022
The Company expects the following for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021:
- Comparable sales to increase 7% - 9%
- Gross Margin rate to increase approximately 100 basis points
- SG&A expenses as a percent of sales approximately flat, including incremental investments in technology, higher labor expenses and general inflationary pressures
- Net interest expense of $13 million
- Capital expenditures of $50 - $55 million
- Inventory elevated in the first half of the year and closer to parity with sales growth in the back half of the year
Assumptions in the Company outlook may be affected by the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and its impacts throughout the supply chain.
See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results is scheduled for March 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (888) 550-5723 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor and remain available for 90 days. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 9, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 16, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering the replay pin number 1790468. In addition, an investor presentation of fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be available at www.express.com/investor at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on March 9, 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
|
Schedule 1
|
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
January 29, 2022
|
|
January 30, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
41,176
|
|
|
$
|
55,874
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
11,744
|
|
|
|
14,556
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
53,665
|
|
|
|
111,342
|
|
Inventories
|
|
358,795
|
|
|
|
264,360
|
|
Prepaid rent
|
|
5,602
|
|
|
|
7,883
|
|
Other
|
|
19,755
|
|
|
|
20,495
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
490,737
|
|
|
|
474,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right of Use Asset, Net
|
|
615,462
|
|
|
|
797,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and Equipment
|
|
975,802
|
|
|
|
969,402
|
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
|
(827,820
|
)
|
|
|
(789,204
|
)
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
147,982
|
|
|
|
180,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
5,273
|
|
|
|
5,964
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,259,454
|
|
|
$
|
1,458,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Short-term lease liability
|
$
|
196,628
|
|
|
$
|
203,441
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
231,974
|
|
|
|
150,230
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
35,985
|
|
|
|
32,430
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
11,216
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
110,850
|
|
|
|
128,952
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
586,653
|
|
|
|
515,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Lease Liability
|
|
536,905
|
|
|
|
722,949
|
|
Long-Term Debt
|
|
117,581
|
|
|
|
192,032
|
|
Other Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
17,007
|
|
|
|
18,734
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
1,258,146
|
|
|
|
1,448,768
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
1,308
|
|
|
|
9,689
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
1,259,454
|
|
|
$
|
1,458,457
|
|
Schedule 2
|
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
|
January 29,
|
|
January 30,
|
|
January 29,
|
|
January 30,
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
594,929
|
|
|
$
|
430,335
|
|
|
$
|
1,870,296
|
|
|
$
|
1,208,374
|
|
Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs
|
|
421,381
|
|
|
|
358,924
|
|
|
|
1,311,829
|
|
|
|
1,213,281
|
|
GROSS PROFIT/(LOSS)
|
|
173,548
|
|
|
|
71,411
|
|
|
|
558,467
|
|
|
|
(4,907
|
)
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
163,177
|
|
|
|
134,001
|
|
|
|
558,187
|
|
|
|
450,834
|
|
Other operating expense/(income), net
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
(499
|
)
|
|
|
(526
|
)
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
163,243
|
|
|
|
134,137
|
|
|
|
557,688
|
|
|
|
450,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)
|
|
10,305
|
|
|
|
(62,726
|
)
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
|
(455,215
|
)
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
|
2,952
|
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
15,198
|
|
|
|
3,401
|
|
Other (Income)/Expense, Net
|
|
(298
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(298
|
)
|
|
|
2,733
|
|
INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
7,651
|
|
|
|
(64,112
|
)
|
|
|
(14,121
|
)
|
|
|
(461,349
|
)
|
Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
(10,832
|
)
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
(55,900
|
)
|
NET INCOME/(LOSS)
|
$
|
7,563
|
|
|
$
|
(53,280
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,436
|
)
|
|
$
|
(405,449
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
(0.82
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.27
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
(0.82
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.27
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
67,060
|
|
|
|
64,953
|
|
|
|
66,448
|
|
|
|
64,624
|
|
Diluted
|
|
69,243
|
|
|
|
64,953
|
|
|
|
66,448
|
|
|
|
64,624
|
|
Schedule 3
|
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
|
January 29,
|
|
January 30,
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(14,436
|
)
|
|
$
|
(405,449
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
67,622
|
|
|
|
73,698
|
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
901
|
|
Impairment of property, equipment, and lease assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
34,380
|
|
Equity method investment impairment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,233
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
9,809
|
|
|
|
9,462
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
54,967
|
|
Landlord allowance amortization
|
|
(496
|
)
|
|
|
(416
|
)
|
Other non-cash adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(500
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
2,812
|
|
|
|
(3,732
|
)
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
57,677
|
|
|
|
(108,342
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(94,435
|
)
|
|
|
(44,057
|
)
|
Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses
|
|
68,304
|
|
|
|
68,275
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
(7,617
|
)
|
|
|
(6,046
|
)
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
89,380
|
|
|
|
(323,626
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(34,771
|
)
|
|
|
(16,854
|
)
|
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
(34,771
|
)
|
|
|
(16,854
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility
|
|
148,000
|
|
|
|
165,000
|
|
Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility
|
|
(219,050
|
)
|
|
|
(58,950
|
)
|
Proceeds from borrowings under the term loan facility
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
90,000
|
|
Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility
|
|
(43,263
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds on financing arrangements
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,634
|
|
Repayments of financing arrangements
|
|
(769
|
)
|
|
|
(1,864
|
)
|
Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements
|
|
(471
|
)
|
|
|
(6,979
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations
|
|
(3,754
|
)
|
|
|
(626
|
)
|
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
(69,307
|
)
|
|
|
189,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
(14,698
|
)
|
|
|
(151,265
|
)
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
55,874
|
|
|
|
207,139
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|
$
|
41,176
|
|
|
$
|
55,874
|
|
Schedule 4
|
Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited)
The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, and free cash flow.
How These Measures Are Useful
The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to assist stockholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share, and EBITDA are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and may provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in the business. In addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share and EBITDA are used as a performance measures in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and EBITDA is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information regarding liquidity as it shows our operating cash flows less cash reinvested in the business (capital expenditures).
Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures
Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net income/(loss), operating loss, or diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the below reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 29, 2022
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Operating
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Weighted
|
Reported GAAP Measure
|
$
|
779
|
|
|
|
$
|
(14,436
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
66,448
|
Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a)
|
|
—
|
|
(521
|
)
|
|
|
(521
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
|
$
|
779
|
|
|
|
$
|
(14,957
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
- Valuation allowance released due to utilization of deferred tax assets in the current year.
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended January 30, 2021
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Operating
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Weighted
|
Reported GAAP Measure
|
$
|
(62,726
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(53,280
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.82
|
)
|
|
64,953
|
Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets
|
|
4,527
|
|
|
(1,210
|
)
|
(a)
|
|
3,317
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
12,378
|
|
|
|
12,378
|
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
Tax impact of the CARES Act (c)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,507
|
)
|
|
|
(5,507
|
)
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
|
$
|
(58,199
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(43,092
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
- Items tax affected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate.
- Valuation allowance provided against previously recognized deferred tax assets and 2020 losses, less net operating losses utilized under the CARES Act.
- Income tax benefit primarily due to a net operating loss carryback under the CARES Act to years with a higher federal statutory tax rate than is currently enacted.
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 30, 2021
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Operating
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Weighted
|
Reported GAAP Measure
|
$
|
(455,215
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(405,449
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.27
|
)
|
|
64,624
|
Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets
|
|
34,380
|
|
|
(9,111
|
)
|
(a)
|
|
25,269
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
Equity method investment impairment (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(642
|
)
|
|
|
2,091
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (c)
|
|
—
|
|
|
105,695
|
|
|
|
105,695
|
|
|
|
1.64
|
|
|
|
Tax impact of the CARES Act (d)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(42,060
|
)
|
|
|
(42,060
|
)
|
|
|
(0.65
|
)
|
|
|
Tax impact of executive departures (e)
|
|
—
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
|
$
|
(420,835
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(314,343
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.86
|
)
|
|
- Items tax affected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate.
- Impairment before tax was $2.7 million and was recorded in other expense, net.
- Valuation allowance provided against previously recognized deferred tax assets and 2020 losses, less net operating losses utilized under the CARES Act.
- Income tax benefit primarily due to a net operating loss carryback under the CARES Act to years with a higher federal statutory tax rate than is currently enacted.
- Represents the tax impact related to the expiration of former executive non-qualified stock options.
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
January 29, 2022
|
|
January 30, 2021
|
|
January 29, 2022
|
|
January 30, 2021
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$
|
7,563
|
|
$
|
(53,280
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,436
|
)
|
|
$
|
(405,449
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
2,952
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
15,198
|
|
|
|
3,401
|
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
|
88
|
|
|
(10,832
|
)
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
(55,900
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
15,222
|
|
|
17,740
|
|
|
|
63,640
|
|
|
|
73,259
|
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure)
|
$
|
25,825
|
|
$
|
(44,986
|
)
|
|
$
|
64,717
|
|
|
$
|
(384,689
|
)
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
February 1, 2020
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(141,616
|
)
|
|
$
|
(164,358
|
)
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
(796
|
)
|
|
|
(2,981
|
)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
(47,464
|
)
|
|
|
(50,526
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
21,201
|
|
|
|
85,099
|
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure)
|
|
$
|
(168,675
|
)
|
|
$
|
(132,766
|
)
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
January 29, 2022
|
|
January 30, 2021
|
|
February 1, 2020
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
89,380
|
|
|
$
|
(323,626
|
)
|
|
$
|
90,710
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(34,771
|
)
|
|
|
(16,854
|
)
|
|
|
(37,039
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP Measure)
|
$
|
54,609
|
|
|
$
|
(340,480
|
)
|
|
$
|
53,671
|
|
Schedule 5
|
Express, Inc.
Real Estate Activity
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2021 - Actual
|
|
January 29, 2022 - Actual
|
Company-Operated Stores
|
Opened
|
Closed
|
|
Store Count
|
Gross Square Footage
|
Retail Stores
|
—
|
(5)
|
|
346
|
|
Outlet Stores
|
—
|
(4)
|
|
203
|
|
Express Edit Stores
|
—
|
—
|
|
5
|
|
UpWest Stores
|
1
|
(1)
|
|
7
|
|
TOTAL
|
1
|
(10)
|
|
561
|
4.7 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2022 - Projected
|
|
April 30, 2022 - Projected
|
Company-Operated Stores
|
Opened
|
Closed
|
|
Store Count
|
Gross Square Footage
|
Retail Stores
|
—
|
(2)
|
|
344
|
|
Outlet Stores
|
—
|
(1)
|
|
202
|
|
Express Edit Stores
|
1
|
(1)
|
|
5
|
|
UpWest Stores
|5
|
—
|
|
12
|
|
TOTAL
|6
|
(4)
|
|
563
|
4.7 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Year 2022 - Projected
|
|
January 28, 2023 - Projected
|
Company-Operated Stores
|
Opened
|
Closed
|
|
Store Count
|
Gross Square Footage
|
Retail Stores
|
—
|
(8)
|
|
338
|
|
Outlet Stores
|
—
|
(2)
|
|
201
|
|
Express Edit Stores
|
5
|
(1)
|
|
9
|
|
UpWest Stores
|
9
|
(1)
|
|
15
|
|
TOTAL
|
14
|
(12)
|
|
563
|
4.6 million
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
