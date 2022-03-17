TEN Wallet Announces Its Native Staking DApp Release on 21st of March 2022

Budapest, Hungary--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Subsidiary project of IOTEN - TEN Wallet (TENW) is pleased to announce native staking, which will be released on the 21st of March 2022.
TEN Wallet
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/116589_94174a7524e89a55_001full.jpg
TEN Wallet believes that everyone should have a right to remain private.
TEN Wallet is a one-of-a-kind double-layered ring signature multi-chain wallet with zero knowledge proof integration. For each transaction a brand-new wallet will be created, and funds will be sent to the newly created wallet. Later, the funds get sent to a first Mixer TEN Wallet pool, which will be used to mix up the incoming transactions. To further enhance the security the mixed funds will get sent to second Mixer TEN Wallet pool to further and retain the amount through zero knowledge proofs. As a final step, the brand-new funds combination will be sent out as output to the Recipient.
TENW tokens will play a key role in governing TEN Wallet block-chain. In addition, they will be used to pay for the transaction fees and also investors can stake the tokens to earn 30%+ APR (rate varies). TENW tokens are designed with Smart Staking and Deflationary measures. There is no need to freeze tokens or store them in any special wallets to gain the rewards from Smart Staking.
Media Contact:
Company: TEN Wallet
Website: www.tenw.io
Email: hello@tenw.io
Twitter: @TenWallet
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116589
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.