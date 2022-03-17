TEN Wallet Announces Its Native Staking DApp Release on 21st of March 2022

Budapest, Hungary--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Subsidiary project of IOTEN - TEN Wallet (TENW) is pleased to announce native staking, which will be released on the 21st of March 2022.

TEN Wallet believes that everyone should have a right to remain private.

TEN Wallet is a one-of-a-kind double-layered ring signature multi-chain wallet with zero knowledge proof integration. For each transaction a brand-new wallet will be created, and funds will be sent to the newly created wallet. Later, the funds get sent to a first Mixer TEN Wallet pool, which will be used to mix up the incoming transactions. To further enhance the security the mixed funds will get sent to second Mixer TEN Wallet pool to further and retain the amount through zero knowledge proofs. As a final step, the brand-new funds combination will be sent out as output to the Recipient.

TENW tokens will play a key role in governing TEN Wallet block-chain. In addition, they will be used to pay for the transaction fees and also investors can stake the tokens to earn 30%+ APR (rate varies). TENW tokens are designed with Smart Staking and Deflationary measures. There is no need to freeze tokens or store them in any special wallets to gain the rewards from Smart Staking.

