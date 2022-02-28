Red Rock Resorts, Inc. appoints Scott Kreeger to position of President

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") RRR announced the appointment of Scott Kreeger to the position of President on February 28, 2022. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Kreeger had been serving the Company in the role of Senior Vice President of Development since rejoining the Company in September 2021 from Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macao, where he was Director of Operations Development, New Resorts from January 2018.
"Scott is the right leader for Red Rock Resorts," said Frank Fertitta III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Red Rock Resorts. "Scott's long history with the company, his knowledge of all aspects of our business and his proven leadership sets the Company up for continued and accelerated future growth."
Mr. Kreeger originally joined Station Casinos in 2000 and held several key senior positions in operations, property management, marketing, technology, and Native American gaming before leaving to join Revel Resort and Casino as President and Chief Operating Officer in July 2013. Mr. Kreeger remained at Revel until the sale of that property and then joined SLS Las Vegas Resort and Casino, where he was employed from October 2014 through December 2017 as President and Chief Operating Officer.
Company Information:
Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel and Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, which have been closed since March 2020, and owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.
