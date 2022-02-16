Blue Water Announces Donation of $1.1 million Valued Land to the Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department

OCEAN CITY, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate developer and leading outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water announced that they have donated land with a value of $1.1 million to the Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department of Virginia as part of the company's ongoing initiative to give back to the communities that host some of Blue Water's many properties.

"With tourism and travel now recovering from the pandemic, we thought it was high time to start giving back to the communities that helped us survive during the crisis," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "The Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department has a long history of defending the Eastern Shore of Virginia, home to several of our Blue Water properties, so we are glad we can give back to them for all of the work they have done keeping our guests, friends, and neighbors safe."

As the main fire department in the Greenbackville area, the Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department has been protecting the southernmost portion of the lower Eastern Shore since 1956. The department has grown significantly since then and has become a cornerstone of the community in its many years of service.

"We greatly appreciate the generosity of Blue Water and their CEO, Todd Burbage," said Barry Outten, Fire Chief at Greenbackville VFD. "We rely on the generosity of our friends and neighbors, and businesses like Blue Water to keep us operating. These donations go a long way to help the Greenbackville VFD continue to serve the community."

The land donation involves two parcels of land within the town of Greenbackville. The first includes the harbor, The Crusty Crab, and the marsh beyond that restaurant. The second is on the other side of town consisting of a few acres of land which will serve as a financial investment for the fire department. The GVFD has decided to give a portion of the harbor property to Accomack County so they can repair, repave, and provide additional parking near the boat ramp. The GVFD will continue to lease the land to the Crusty Crab and operations of this beloved restaurant will continue on as usual.

"This donation initiative is a unique opportunity to show how much we value the communities where our properties are located," Burbage said. "Greenbackville is home to incredible people and one of the best fire departments we have ever worked with. We're excited about supporting initiatives and charities like this across the country as we continue our Blue Water Gives Back tradition."

More information on the Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department can be found here. Learn more about Blue Water at BWDC.com.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About the Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department:

The Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., is located in Greenbackville, Accomack County, Virginia. Currently, the department operates from a modern three-bay, drive-thru station, located at 1479 Stockton Avenue in Greenbackville. Our Banquet Hall facility is located next door in the former station. During 2006, the department celebrated 50 years of dedicated service to the community. We belong to the Accomack-Northampton Firemen's Association, Virginia State Firefighters Association, and the Del-Mar-Va Volunteer Firemen's Association.

Utilizing a fleet of six pieces of apparatus, we provide primary Fire & EMS services to residents of Greenbackville, including the planned residential community of Captain's Cove; Sign Post; and the north area of Horntown. In addition, we provide mutual-aid to several neighboring departments in both Virginia and Maryland. We are designated Accomack County Station # 2 and our frequencies are 155. 220 - dispatch, 155.355 - EMS operations, and 154.340 - fireground operations.

