RCI Reports 1Q22 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK today reported results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 31, 2021, and filed its Form 10-Q.
Highlights 1Q22 vs. 1Q21
- Total revenues of $61.8 million vs. $38.4 million
- EPS of $1.12 vs. $1.07
- Non-GAAP EPS* of $1.10 vs. $0.39
- Net cash from operating activities of $16.3 million vs. $6.3 million
- Free cash flow* of $15.3 million vs. $5.7 million
- Net income of $10.6 million vs. $9.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA* of $18.0 million vs. $8.7 million
* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We want to thank our teams for delivering yet another strong quarter. Nightclubs and Bombshells continued to perform well. Our 12 recent club acquisitions and new company-owned Bombshells in Arlington, TX also contributed to results for part of the quarter. We didn't experience any noticeable impact until December from Omicron, which, to date, has cycled quickly through our markets.
"Looking ahead, we expect further progress with our recent club acquisitions, our first Bombshells franchise to open in San Antonio, TX, and the soft launch of our AdmireMe.com site. We are actively pursuing new club acquisitions as well as Bombshells company-owned locations and franchisees. Our recently announced $18.7 million bank loan has provided us with additional capital to deploy in line with our capital allocation strategy. We had approximately $32 million cash on hand at the end of January."
1Q22 Segments
- Nightclubs: 1Q22 revenues of $46.8 million, operating margin of 40.1%, and income from operations of $18.7 million. This compares to 1Q21 revenues of $25.2 million, operating margin of 33.7%, and income from operations of $8.5 million. Revenues and income from operations increased approximately 86% and 121%, respectively, compared to 1Q21, which was still heavily impacted by government restrictions related to COVID-19. Clubs acquired in October-November 2021 contributed approximately 29% of the increase in revenues and approximately 17% of the increase in operating income. Segment revenues and operating margin also benefited from a 107% year-over-year increase in high-margin service revenues.
- Bombshells: 1Q22 revenues of $14.8 million, operating margin of 19.0%, and income from operations of $2.8 million. This compares to 1Q21 revenues of $13.0 million, operating margin of 20.9%, and income from operations of $2.7 million. The new location in Arlington, TX, which opened early December, contributed approximately 45% of the increase in revenues and set a record for first month revenues for a new Bombshells. Operating margin and income were affected by a little more than two months of pre-opening costs without sales for Arlington.
1Q22 Consolidated (comparisons to 1Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)
- Margin improvements in cost of goods sold (14.4% vs. 16.2%), salaries and wages (26.7% vs. 29.9%), and SG&A (29.9% vs. 31.6%) reflected higher Nightclubs sales and margins.
- Operating margin was 25.7% vs. 17.1%.
- Interest expense increased $170 thousand primarily due to higher debt related to the October-November acquisitions, but as a percentage of revenues declined to 4.2% from 6.3%.
- Non-operating gains totaled $84 thousand compared to $4.9 million, reflecting the previously reported 1Q21 debt forgiveness.
- Income taxes were a $2.9 million expense compared to a benefit of $384 thousand. 1Q21 benefited from a change in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
- Weighted average shares outstanding increased 4.3%, reflecting the partial quarter effect of the shares issued for 11 clubs acquired on October 18, 2021.
- Debt was $161.9 million at 12/31/21 compared to $125.2 million at 9/30/21. This increase primarily reflected previously reported debt used to finance the October 2021 club acquisitions.
Note
- As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted.
- All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gain on debt extinguishment, and (g) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.3% and 19.1% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK www.rcihospitality.com
With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 26,431
42.7%
$ 17,360
45.2%
Sales of food and merchandise
10,894
17.6%
8,609
22.4%
Service revenues
20,876
33.8%
10,060
26.2%
Other
3,635
5.9%
2,369
6.2%
Total revenues
61,836
100.0%
38,398
100.0%
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
4,834
18.3%
3,262
18.8%
Food and merchandise sold
3,957
36.3%
2,889
33.6%
Service and other
100
0.4%
53
0.4%
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
8,891
14.4%
6,204
16.2%
Salaries and wages
16,505
26.7%
11,486
29.9%
Selling, general and administrative
18,486
29.9%
12,152
31.6%
Depreciation and amortization
2,194
3.5%
2,023
5.3%
Other gains, net
(151)
-0.2%
(50)
-0.1%
Total operating expenses
45,925
74.3%
31,815
82.9%
Income from operations
15,911
25.7%
6,583
17.1%
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(2,604)
-4.2%
(2,434)
-6.3%
Interest income
106
0.2%
60
0.2%
Non-operating gains, net
84
0.1%
4,916
12.8%
Income before income taxes
13,497
21.8%
9,125
23.8%
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,933
4.7%
(384)
-1.0%
Net income
10,564
17.1%
9,509
24.8%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
11
0.0%
134
0.3%
Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ 10,575
17.1%
$ 9,643
25.1%
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted
$ 1.12
$ 1.07
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
9,407,519
9,019,088
Dividends per share
$ 0.04
$ 0.04
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)
For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 10,575
$ 9,643
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,933
(384)
Interest expense, net
2,498
2,374
Settlement of lawsuits
192
152
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(342)
(5)
Gain on debt extinguishment
(85)
(4,949)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
1
33
Gain on insurance
(1)
(197)
Depreciation and amortization
2,194
2,023
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 17,965
$ 8,690
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 10,575
$ 9,643
Amortization of intangibles
50
79
Settlement of lawsuits
192
152
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(342)
(5)
Gain on debt extinguishment
(85)
(4,949)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
1
33
Gain on insurance
(1)
(197)
Net income tax effect
(38)
(1,219)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 10,352
$ 3,537
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Diluted shares
9,407,519
9,019,088
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.12
$ 1.07
Amortization of intangibles
0.01
0.01
Settlement of lawsuits
0.02
0.02
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(0.04)
(0.00)
Gain on debt extinguishment
(0.01)
(0.55)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.00
0.00
Gain on insurance
(0.00)
(0.02)
Net income tax effect
(0.00)
(0.14)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.10
$ 0.39
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income
Income from operations
$ 15,911
$ 6,583
Amortization of intangibles
50
79
Settlement of lawsuits
192
152
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(342)
(5)
Gain on insurance
(1)
(197)
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 15,810
$ 6,612
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
GAAP operating margin
25.7%
17.1%
Amortization of intangibles
0.1%
0.2%
Settlement of lawsuits
0.3%
0.4%
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
-0.6%
0.0%
Gain on insurance
0.0%
-0.5%
Non-GAAP operating margin
25.6%
17.2%
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 16,264
$ 6,274
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
998
605
Free cash flow
$ 15,266
$ 5,669
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 46,781
$ 25,197
Bombshells
14,771
13,006
Other
284
195
$ 61,836
$ 38,398
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ 18,736
$ 8,495
Bombshells
2,802
2,717
Other
(43)
(75)
General corporate
(5,584)
(4,554)
$ 15,911
$ 6,583
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 18,736
$ 2,802
$ (43)
$ (5,584)
$ 15,911
$ 8,495
$ 2,717
$ (75)
$ (4,554)
$ 6,583
Amortization of intangibles
47
3
-
-
50
47
4
28
-
79
Settlement of lawsuits
177
10
-
5
192
118
34
-
-
152
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
45
13
-
(400)
(342)
-
-
-
(5)
(5)
Gain on insurance
(1)
-
-
-
(1)
(197)
-
-
-
(197)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 19,004
$ 2,828
$ (43)
$ (5,979)
$ 15,810
$ 8,463
$ 2,755
$ (47)
$ (4,559)
$ 6,612
GAAP operating margin
40.1%
19.0%
-15.1%
-9.0%
25.7%
33.7%
20.9%
-38.5%
-11.9%
17.1%
Non-GAAP operating margin
40.6%
19.1%
-15.1%
-9.7%
25.6%
33.6%
21.2%
-24.1%
-11.9%
17.2%
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 10,564
$ 9,509
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,194
2,023
Deferred income tax benefit
-
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(523)
(5)
Gain on debt extinguishment
(83)
(4,920)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
1
33
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
51
51
Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable
17
(93)
Noncash lease expense
629
421
Gain on insurance
-
(250)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,344
1,433
Inventories
(445)
(22)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
(6,519)
1,125
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
9,034
(3,031)
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,264
6,274
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
803
-
Proceeds from insurance
185
250
Proceeds from notes receivable
34
26
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(9,850)
(1,289)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(39,302)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(48,130)
(1,013)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt obligations
17,002
-
Payments on debt obligations
(2,488)
(1,745)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
(1,794)
Payment of dividends
(380)
(360)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
14,134
(3,899)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(17,732)
1,362
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
35,686
15,605
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 17,954
$ 16,967
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 17,954
$ 35,686
$ 16,967
Accounts receivable, net
6,012
7,570
5,334
Current portion of notes receivable
225
220
211
Inventories
3,530
2,659
2,394
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,245
1,928
5,348
Assets held for sale
3,113
4,887
-
Total current assets
39,079
52,950
30,254
Property and equipment, net
203,878
175,952
180,548
Operating lease right-of-use assets
35,845
24,308
25,125
Notes receivable, net of current portion
5,512
2,839
2,965
Goodwill
54,484
39,379
45,686
Intangibles, net
125,314
67,824
73,149
Other assets
1,566
1,367
882
Total assets
$ 465,678
$ 364,619
$ 358,609
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 5,807
$ 4,408
$ 3,601
Accrued liabilities
18,413
10,403
13,100
Current portion of debt obligations, net
9,003
6,434
15,685
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,288
1,780
1,658
Total current liabilities
35,511
23,025
34,044
Deferred tax liability, net
22,040
19,137
20,390
Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
152,847
118,734
119,136
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
35,154
24,150
25,017
Other long-term liabilities
357
350
360
Total liabilities
245,909
185,396
198,947
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
95
90
90
Additional paid-in capital
80,397
50,040
50,040
Retained earnings
139,888
129,693
110,080
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
220,380
179,823
160,210
Noncontrolling interests
(611)
(600)
(548)
Total equity
219,769
179,223
159,662
Total liabilities and equity
$ 465,678
$ 364,619
$ 358,609
